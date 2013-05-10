May 10 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong utility CLP Holdings Ltd, which introduced the city's first electric coach, said it plans eventually to replace all its staff shuttle buses with the non-polluting vehicles. It believed the coach would prove economical as the power cost was 27 percent that of diesel vehicles. (link.reuters.com/qud97t)

-- Sinopec Engineering, a China Petrochemical spin-off, plans to expand overseas revenues and look for acquisition targets that could provide synergies to existing business, said President Yan Shao-chun, but declined to elaborate on potential deals. (link.reuters.com/rud97t)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong telecommunications company PCCW Ltd's chairman Richard Li said mobile phone bills must go up if the government insists on seizing a portion of the third generation (3G) network spectrum and re auctioning it. (link.reuters.com/sud97t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- MTR Corp will invite tenders for four property projects in Hong Kong in the coming 12 months, said chairman Raymond Ch'ien. The new law on first-hand home flat sales will not affect the group's residential projects, Ch'ien added.

WEN WEI PO

-- Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said it had acquired a residential and commercial land in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, for 640 million yuan ($104.39 million).

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese brewer Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd will invest 3.6 billion yuan ($587 million) in its first property project in Shenzhen, said chairman Huang Xiao-feng.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.1309 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)