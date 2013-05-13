HONG KONG May 13 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- YG Entertainment, the record label and agency that
represents South Korean pop sensation Psy, plans to expand into
the China market by setting up a firm on the mainland this year,
said YG Chief Operating Officer Simon Choi Sung-jun. ()
-- BlackRock, the world's largest fund company by assets,
plans to launch more Hong Kong-domiciled funds as part of a
deeper push into Asia, said Mark McCombe, Blackrock's
Asia-Pacific chairman, but he did not provide any timing. ()
-- The Lai Sun group of companies is touting a war chest of
more than HK$18 billion ($2.32 billion) in credit and cash to
speed up its land acquisition in Hong Kong and on the mainland.
The group also plans to add one or two investment properties per
year to enhance retail income. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Chinese developer Yuexiu Property Co Ltd said
it had sold its interest in a commercial building in Guangzhou
to its parent company Yuexiu Enterprises for 830 million yuan
($135.14 million).
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Shenzhen's Qianhai may start selling its first batch of
land in the next few weeks. Hong Kong's property developer,
including Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, Sun Hung Kai
Properties Ltd and New World Development Co Ltd
have been contacted by listed companies and
governmental organizations to discuss investment projects in
Qianhai, according to market sources.
THE STANDARD
-- The Prime Minister of the State of Qatar and Singapore's
sovereign wealth fund Government of Singapore Investment Corp
and Convoy Financial Services Holdings have subscribed
to China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd's shares, according
to market sources. The firm is seeking to raise up to HK$10.6
billion in its initial public offering. ()
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- British insurance group Standard Life plans to set
up a headquarter in Hong Kong as to expand into Asia and emerged
markets, said Roy Halliday, Hong Kong chief executive of
Standard Life (Asia) Ltd.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Chinese property developer C C Land Holdings Ltd
said it had acquired a piece of land in Guìyáng,
Guizhou province, for about 919 million yuan.
