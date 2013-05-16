HONG KONG May 16 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The Securities and Futures Commission has proposed to
tighten regulations on how financial firms sell complex risky
investment products to professional investors. Under the
proposals, banks and brokers would be required to carry out
suitability tests to assess if certain complex products are too
risky for these clients. (link.reuters.com/buj28t)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Two executives of Macau casino operator SJM Holdings Ltd
sold a combined 20 million shares of the company at
HK$21.50 to HK$22 each to cash in up to HK$442 million ($56.95
million), according to an exchange disclosure.
THE STANDARD
-- The Hong Kong government is about to launch the third
batch of the HK$10 billion inflation-linked bonds (iBond), which
may offer an annual yield of 4 percent. The notes could be ready
for subscription in June, if the financial secretary's budget is
passed by the Legislative Council next week. (link.reuters.com/cuj28t)
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Mando China Holdings Ltd, the Chinese affiliate of Korean
auto parts manufacturer Mando Corp, would kick off its initial
public offering in Hong Kong on May 20, raising up to HK$2.09
billion. The price range for its shares is between HK$6.8 and
HK$8.6.
WEN WEI PO
-- Property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd has
acquired a piece of commercial land in Shanghai's Pudong for
1.51 billion yuan ($245.69 million).
($1 = 7.7614 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.1459 Chinese yuan)
