HONG KONG May 27 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Star Capital, backed by a clutch of China's super-rich, including Jack Ma who founded the e-commerce giant Alibaba, is well on its way to raising the mainland's largest private equity property fund, with a target of up to 6 billion yuan ($978.54 million). It also plans to launch a property fund in Hong Kong, hoping to attract as much as $200 million in offshore capital seeking investments in the mainland's property market. (link.reuters.com/cyg48t)

-- Wuzhou International, a medium-sized mainland property developer, is preparing to raise $200 million through an initial public offering in Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/dyg48t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Winteam Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, which proposed to change its name to China Traditional Chinese Medicine Co Ltd, said it would buy a 100 percent stake of Tongjitang Chinese Medicine Co for 2.64 billion yuan.

THE STANDARD

-- BOC Hong Kong (Holding) Ltd, the city's biggest mortgage lender, is slashing its best home-loan rate to about 2.1 percent following similar moves by HSBC Holdings last week.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Financial Secretary John Tsang said in his blog the government will announce details of the third batch of inflation-linked bonds (iBond) this week. The HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion) of iBonds are expected to open for subscription from June 4.

APPLE DAILY

-- The hotel assets business spun off from New World Development will have its listing hearing on June 6 and expects to trade on the stock exchange in early July, according to market sources.

-- Freetech Road Maintenance Engineering Co, an integrated solutions provider for asphalt pavement maintenance in China, may kick off its Hong Kong initial public offering next week to raise up to HK$1.56 billion.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.1316 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7635 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)