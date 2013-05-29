HONG KONG May 29 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Shui On Land Ltd would no longer invest in projects involving costly resettlement, but will buy residential sites in first-tier cities in future to improve the earning ability of the company, said Chairman Vincent Lo. The company also expects to spin off its premier commercial property division, China Xintiandi, next year. (link.reuters.com/jat48t)

-- Alibaba Group, the mainland's largest e-commerce services provider, established a consortium, Cainiao Network Technology, which plans to invest as much as 100 billion yuan ($16.34 billion) over the next five to eight years to develop and manage a logistics project. Jack Ma, the co-founder and executive chairman of Alibaba, was named chairman of Cainiao. (link.reuters.com/nat48t)

-- Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd is betting on greater in-house manufacturing capabilities to help its global expansion into smartphones, media tablets, servers and storage systems. This approach would provide Lenovo with a unique competitive advantage in the PC plus era, said Chairman and Chief Executive Yang Yuanqing. (link.reuters.com/qat48t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hong Kong government is selling the third batch of HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion) of inflation-linked retail bonds (iBond), which have a tenor of three years, and will be available for subscription from June 4-13 to permanent residents.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd said it would buy about 30 percent attributable interest in each of three residential and commercial development properties in China from Harmony China Real Estate Fund for $362.7 million.

THE STANDARD

-- Tian Di Yi Hao Beverage Co, the mainland's largest maker of apple vinegar, is expected to raise as much as HK$1.8 billion through an initial public offering in Hong Kong to fund capacity expansion. (link.reuters.com/tat48t)

-- China's footwear retailer Belle International Holdings Ltd expects same-store sales in the second quarter to slip from the first three months because of bad weather in April. (link.reuters.com/wat48t)

SING TAO DAILY

-- Singapore fund Mapletree Investments outbid three other parties, including local giant Sun Hung Kai Properties to win a site allotted for logistics use in Tsing Yi for about HK$1.69 billion.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- The historic Murray Building site in Central, allocated for hotel development, was put up for tender by the government, and is expected to fetch at least HK$1.95 billion.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.1215 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7635 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)