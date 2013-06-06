June 6 These are some of the leading stories in
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- British fashion chain Topshop, which will have its first
flagship store opening in Hong Kong on Thursday, plans to expand
in major mainland cities, including Shanghai and Beijing, but
these things are dictated by finding the right property and
conversations about getting a partner, said managing director
Mary Homer. ()
-- The Link Real Estate Investment Trust started
reviewing the properties in the portfolio to identify how they
have performed, paving the way to sell some of its assets,
including shopping centres and car parks in public housing
estates, according to George Hongchoy, the chief executive of
the REIT's manager, the Link Management. ()
-- Internet giant Yahoo expects to heat up online
shopping in Hong Kong with the launch next Saturday of a new
service that will initially sell and deliver premium Japanese
food. The service was the first of its kind within the Yahoo
international network and would target more than 1 million users
of the company's local internet shopping properties such as
Yahoo Deals and Yahoo Outlet. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- The Chinachem Group outbid five tenders to win a
residential site in Yuen Long for a lower than expected HK$1.3
billion ($167.5 million).
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- The Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd plans to
invest HK$10 billion into its city-gas distribution, water
supply and treatment projects and new energy businesses in the
next three years, said Managing Director Alfred Chan. The
company also vowed it will do its best to issue bonus shares to
stockholders every year.
THE STANDARD
-- China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, which has
won the two sites in Kai Tak under the "Hong Kong property for
Hong Kong people" scheme for HK$4.54 billion, said the total
investment cost of the two sites including the land price will
amount to HK$9 billion. ()
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd chairman Lee
Shau-kee bought an additional 1.91 million shares of the company
at an average of HK$55.225 each for about HK$105 million on May
30, according to an exchange disclosure.
SING TAO DAILY
-- The corruption trial of former chief secretary Rafael Hui
and the Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd's Kwok brothers
will be heard in the Court of First Instance between May 8 and
Aug. 15 in 2014. The trial is set for 70 days.
TA KUNG PAO
-- China Resources Land Ltd said contract sales
have reached 28.6 billion yuan ($4.67 billion) from January to
May this year, up 79 percent from a year ago period. The
developer also backed its full-year sales target.
