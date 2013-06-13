HONG KONG, June 13 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Global supply chain manager Li & Fung Ltd is helping the Bangladeshi government enhance the safety of factories that manufacture products for multinationals, but it was up to the authorities to enforce the laws on safety standards, said group chairman William Fung. (link.reuters.com/dyx78t)

-- CAA Resources, an iron ore miner in Malaysia controlled by mainland businessman Li Yang, aims to raise up to $88.9 million through an international share offer and Hong Kong market listing this month, but analysts said the shares will need attractive price amid depressed market conditions. (link.reuters.com/fyx78t)

-- Real-estate agent associations expect at least 1,000 members to heed their call and join a rally today to urge the government to loosen property market curbs. (link.reuters.com/cyx78t)

-- More property developers, including Henderson Land Development Co Ltd, are prepared to relaunch new projects, offering more than 1,000 units in total nearly two months after the new law on first-hand flat sales became effective. Fewer than 150 units from four projects are on the market. (link.reuters.com/gyx78t)

-- Hong Kong may extend its collaboration on offshore yuan business to financial centres, including New York and Singapore, according to Norman Chan, the chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

-- Hong Kong Express Airways expects to transform into a budget airline by this month at the earliest, and will mainly target the mainland market, sources said.

