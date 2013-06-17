HONG KONG, June 17 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Standard Chartered plans to roll out
more digital branches, which will be equipped with tablet
computers, in Hong Kong to boost sales revenue and shorten the
time customers queue for services, said Mary Huen, country head
of consumer banking in Hong Kong. ()
-- Small local broking firms may be forced out of the market
while some mid-sized agencies could become acquisition targets,
especially for Chinese brokers looking to expand abroad,
according to a senior executive at a local brokerage. ()
-- The replacement being sought for the outgoing London
Metal Exchange (LME) chief executive Martin Abbott does not need
to be a China expert, said sources at Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing, adding that the bourse has appointed headhunting firm
Spencer Stuart to conduct a search for a successor. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Casino-hotel operator Macau Legend Development Ltd, which
opens the retail book today for its initial public offering
seeking HK$6.1 billion ($785.85 million), will continue to
develop tourism-related business in Macau, said co-chairman and
chief executive David Chow.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan
said the daily transaction volume of yuan under the Real Time
Gross Settlement system (RTGS) reached 390 billion yuan ($63.61
billion) in May, surpassing for the first time the Hong Kong
dollar volume of HK$487 billion.
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang said on his blog
that the government is determined to establish an Islamic bond
market, but these bonds need to comply with Sharia or Islamic
law, for which several local regulations have to be amended or
expanded. ()
APPLE DAILY
-- Auto dealer China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings
Ltd expects to complete its new car sales target of
90,000 units this year and to open 30 branches.
