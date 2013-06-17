HONG KONG, June 17 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Standard Chartered plans to roll out more digital branches, which will be equipped with tablet computers, in Hong Kong to boost sales revenue and shorten the time customers queue for services, said Mary Huen, country head of consumer banking in Hong Kong. ()

-- Small local broking firms may be forced out of the market while some mid-sized agencies could become acquisition targets, especially for Chinese brokers looking to expand abroad, according to a senior executive at a local brokerage. ()

-- The replacement being sought for the outgoing London Metal Exchange (LME) chief executive Martin Abbott does not need to be a China expert, said sources at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, adding that the bourse has appointed headhunting firm Spencer Stuart to conduct a search for a successor. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Casino-hotel operator Macau Legend Development Ltd, which opens the retail book today for its initial public offering seeking HK$6.1 billion ($785.85 million), will continue to develop tourism-related business in Macau, said co-chairman and chief executive David Chow.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan said the daily transaction volume of yuan under the Real Time Gross Settlement system (RTGS) reached 390 billion yuan ($63.61 billion) in May, surpassing for the first time the Hong Kong dollar volume of HK$487 billion.

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang said on his blog that the government is determined to establish an Islamic bond market, but these bonds need to comply with Sharia or Islamic law, for which several local regulations have to be amended or expanded. ()

APPLE DAILY

-- Auto dealer China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd expects to complete its new car sales target of 90,000 units this year and to open 30 branches.

