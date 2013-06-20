HONG KONG, June 20 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Investment holding firm South China Holdings Ltd
has filed a civil lawsuit on the mainland against
Alibaba-backed listing candidate Sinosoft Technology for up to
210 million yuan ($34.28 million) in compensation, saying the
software developer breached a joint-venture agreement. (link.reuters.com/nam98t)
-- Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd, the world's fifth largest
supplier of steering systems, said it has up to $7.2 billion
worth of new orders lined up for the next three years. The
company is looking to raise up to HK$2.5 billion ($322.32
million) through its initial public offering which opens on
Thursday. (link.reuters.com/pam98t)
-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd has no
plans to introduce the current London Metal Exchange (LME)
products for trading in Hong Kong but would instead consider
newly created commodities products, said HKEx chief executive
Charles Li. (link.reuters.com/qam98t)
THE STANDARD
-- Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd said it is
looking to acquire a 50 percent stake of a site in London for
132.5 million pounds ($207.49 million), to jointly develop the
site with Grosvenor property group into a luxury hotel. (link.reuters.com/ram98t)
-- China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd said it is in
talks to sell its Shanghai unit to Uni-President China Holdings
Ltd, a subsidiary of Taiwan's largest food
conglomerate, for 300 million yuan, but that no agreement has so
far been reached. (link.reuters.com/sam98t)
SING TAO DAILY
-- Chinese property conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group would
spend 700 million pounds on building a 62-story luxury hotel and
an apartment building in Central London, said Chairman Wang
Jianlin. The company also plans to build luxury hotels in eight
to 10 cities globally, with the next one in New York.
-- Hypermarket chain operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd
said it has established a 65 percent owned online
retail business, Uitox E-commerce (Shanghai) Co Ltd, in China
with registered capital of 100 million yuan.
($1 = 0.6386 British pounds)
($1 = 6.1269 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7562 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jijo Jacob)