HONG KONG, June 26 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Local restaurant chain Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd, whose mainland outlets attained higher growth than their local counterparts, said it would spend HK$108 million ($13.92 million) to open 12 more outlets this year, eight of which will be on the mainland. (link.reuters.com/guq29t)

-- Tight liquidity on the mainland and in Hong Kong has led to banks raising interest rates for deposits to attract funds. Citibank raised its rates by 0.2 percentage point, while Wing Lung Bank raised its rate to 1.23 percent from 0.75 percent for two-month fixed deposits of HK$500,000 and above. (link.reuters.com/huq29t)

-- Hong Kong house prices could drop up to 10 percent over the next six months and transaction volumes could fall sharply with buyers sidelined by a signal from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it is weighing an end to its bond purchasing programme, according to international property consultants and local agents. (link.reuters.com/juq29t)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong-based airline Dragonair, part of the Cathay Pacific Group, will buy a new Airbus A330 this year, and increase services to some of its current destinations, said chief executive Patrick Yeung, adding it will recruit 100 cabin crew and 40 pilots this year. (link.reuters.com/kuq29t)

SING TAO DAILY

-- Chinachem Group outbid six tenders to win a residential site in Tseung Kwan O for a lower-than-expected HK$3 billion.

APPLE DAILY

-- Hang Seng Bank Ltd said it has set up a sub-branch in Shenzhen's Qianhai, making it the first non-mainland bank to operate in the region.

TA KUN PAO

-- China South City Holdings Ltd chief financial officer Stephen Fung said the company's target property sales will increase by 34 percent this year to HK$11 billion.

-- Agile Property Holdings Ltd said it has acquired five adjacent commercial and residential sites in Anhui Province for a total of 230 million yuan ($37.43 million).

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7579 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.1453 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)