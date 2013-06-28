HONG KONG, June 28 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Shenzhen's Qianhai will have no limit on cross-border yuan loans, said Zhang Bei, the official in charge of the Qianhai special economic zone, expecting the business would rise rapidly in the next two to three years. (link.reuters.com/cef39t)

-- Hong Kong property curbs will not be relaxed as the risks of an asset bubble are still too high, said Chan Ka-keung, the secretary for financial services and the treasury. (link.reuters.com/fef39t)

-- Chinese network equipment and cell phone maker Huawei Technologies Co expects 5G wireless networks to emerge between 2020 and 2030. (link.reuters.com/gef39t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The Shenzhen Qianhai Development Authority said it would invest 389.8 billion yuan ($63.39 billion) before the end of 2015 in developing comprehensive infrastructure in the region.

THE STANDARD

-- China Construction Bank is streamlining its operations in the city by merging its Hong Kong branch with CCB (Asia) next week, but there are no layoffs or pay cuts involved, said parent bank chairman Wang Hongzhang, adding he expected Hong Kong profits to account for 70 percent of overseas returns. (link.reuters.com/hef39t)

APPLE DAILY

-- The Hong Kong government said it would extend the flat pre-sale period to 30 months from 20 months in an attempt to boost home supply. The extension will be effective from early next month.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Jewellery retailer Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd expects to open 200 new stores on the mainland in 2014 fiscal year and add four-five new outlets in Hong Kong and Macau, said Chairman and Chief Executive Wong Wai-sheung.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Hong Kong's secretary for transport and housing, Anthony Cheung, said the new batch of Home Ownership Scheme flats, consisting of 2,100 units, would be available for sale at the end of next year. They will be completed by 2017.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.1490 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)