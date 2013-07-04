HONG KONG, July 4 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Tencent Holdings is poised to introduce payment
systems in WeChat, a social communications application for users
of smartphones and media tablets, as well as its other wireless
services to transform popular free-to-use platforms into
revenue-generating businesses, said president Martin Lau. (link.reuters.com/puh49t)
-- Container throughput in Hong Kong, which has slipped to
the world's fourth-busiest container port, fell 9.1 percent in
the year's first five months from the same period last year, the
worst performance since its 14.1 percent drop in 2009 during the
global financial crisis. (link.reuters.com/quh49t)
-- As many as 30,000 property agents and others working in
the industry could join a protest march on Sunday (July 7)
against stamp duties that organisers say have bled the sector
dry. (link.reuters.com/ruh49t)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd
said contracted sales for the first six months
totalled about 33.7 billion yuan ($5.50 billion). The Group will
continue to make further launches of existing projects in the
second half of this year.
THE STANDARD
-- China Vanke Co Ltd purchased a commercial
plot in Shanghai's Pudong district at an auction for 4.87
billion yuan, nearly 89 percent above the base price. (link.reuters.com/suh49t)
-- The government has rejected Henderson Land Development Co
chairman Lee Shau-kee's offer of a donation of
farmland for building affordable homes and instead suggested he
work with non- profit organizations. (link.reuters.com/tuh49t)
APPLE DAILY
-- The Wharf Holdings Ltd has acquired a piece of
residential land in Ningbo city for 997 million yuan. The
company said will continue to increase its land bank in the
city.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Midland Holdings Ltd and its commercial
property arm Midland IC&I Ltd issued profit warnings,
saying they are likely to have recorded losses in the first half
of this year due to government curbs on property market.
($1 = 6.1308 Chinese yuan)
