SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Tencent Holdings is poised to introduce payment systems in WeChat, a social communications application for users of smartphones and media tablets, as well as its other wireless services to transform popular free-to-use platforms into revenue-generating businesses, said president Martin Lau. (link.reuters.com/puh49t)

-- Container throughput in Hong Kong, which has slipped to the world's fourth-busiest container port, fell 9.1 percent in the year's first five months from the same period last year, the worst performance since its 14.1 percent drop in 2009 during the global financial crisis. (link.reuters.com/quh49t)

-- As many as 30,000 property agents and others working in the industry could join a protest march on Sunday (July 7) against stamp duties that organisers say have bled the sector dry. (link.reuters.com/ruh49t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said contracted sales for the first six months totalled about 33.7 billion yuan ($5.50 billion). The Group will continue to make further launches of existing projects in the second half of this year.

THE STANDARD

-- China Vanke Co Ltd purchased a commercial plot in Shanghai's Pudong district at an auction for 4.87 billion yuan, nearly 89 percent above the base price. (link.reuters.com/suh49t)

-- The government has rejected Henderson Land Development Co chairman Lee Shau-kee's offer of a donation of farmland for building affordable homes and instead suggested he work with non- profit organizations. (link.reuters.com/tuh49t)

APPLE DAILY

-- The Wharf Holdings Ltd has acquired a piece of residential land in Ningbo city for 997 million yuan. The company said will continue to increase its land bank in the city.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Midland Holdings Ltd and its commercial property arm Midland IC&I Ltd issued profit warnings, saying they are likely to have recorded losses in the first half of this year due to government curbs on property market.

($1 = 6.1308 Chinese yuan)