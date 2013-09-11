HONG KONG, Sept 11 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Mainland internet giant Alibaba Group has
missed its window to sell shares in a New York initial public
offering this year and may have only a matter of weeks left
before the same happens in Hong Kong, according to financial
industry experts. (link.reuters.com/gak92v)
-- Wireless network operator CSL Ltd's new high-speed mobile
service, LTE Advanced 300, would likely be put in place across
its network in Hong Kong in the next three to four months, chief
executive Phil Mottram said. (link.reuters.com/hak92v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd, a supplier of steering
systems, which postponed an up to $325 million Hong Kong initial
public offering due to market volatility, plans to kick off its
listing plan again, raising about HK$1.95 billion ($251.46
million), according to market sources.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- The retail tranche of Tenwow International Holdings Ltd's
initial public offering was oversubscribed 55 times, garnering
HK$8.9 billion, according to market sources. The food and
beverage maker, which ended bookbuilding on Tuesday, becomes the
most well-received IPO in these four months.
THE STANDARD
-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd chairman Lee
Shau-kee said it is not the right time for the government to
remove housing curbs. He also expects property prices to tumble
up to 25 percent and construction costs to remain high over the
next two years. (link.reuters.com/jak92v)
-- Fast-food chain operator Café de Coral Holdings Ltd
chief executive Sunny Lo said the fast casual dining
group is considering the option of keeping some of its
restaurants open 24 hours. (link.reuters.com/kak92v)
($1 = 7.7547 Hong Kong dollars)
