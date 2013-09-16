HONG KONG, Sept 16 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Shanghai has allowed six global hedge funds, including
Winton Capital Management, Man Group, Marshall Wace, Citadel,
and Och-Ziff Capital Management, to raise yuan funds for
overseas equity investments, likely to direct a combined capital
outflow worth $3 billion. (link.reuters.com/neg23v)
-- Beijing's experiment with freer transfer of the yuan in
Shanghai and Shenzhen's Qianhai economic zone could spell the
end of Hong Kong's pre-eminent role as China's international
financial centre, analysts warned. Some suggested the only way
to stave off the challenge from Shanghai is for Hong Kong to
team up with Qianhai. (link.reuters.com/peg23v)
-- Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is
eyeing Asia-Pacific for a bigger contribution to group revenues
and was well capitalised to make acquisitions to help achieve
this target, said Sanjoy Sen, managing director of retail
banking for Asia-Pacific. (link.reuters.com/qeg23v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying said the
government will review sites in the New Territories, including
the golf course, on how they can go along with city's long-term
development.
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong government is standing firm on housing curbs,
stressing no charity or corporation can be exempted from paying
the buyer's stamp duty. (link.reuters.com/reg23v)
-- Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd, China's largest
electrical appliance retailer, may become the first private
company to run a retail bank after the State Administration
Industry & Commerce announced the name, "Suning Bank", was
approved for use. (link.reuters.com/seg23v)
SING TAO DAILY
-- Berry Bros & Rudd, one of Britain's top fine wine
merchants, is studying to set up a wine cellar in Hong Kong,
mainly serve its clients in Asia, said managing director Hugh
Sturges.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Shenzhen's Shuibei Jewelry, a mainland retailer of
mass-market jewellery and accessories, which supposed to be Hong
Kong's first IPO to raise both yuan and Hong Kong dollars in one
tranche of shares, cannot get the approval from the local
bourse's listing committee, according to market sources.
APPLE DAILY
-- Mid-sized lender China Everbright Bank Co Ltd
is finding it difficult to complete its listing plan in Hong
Kong this year as there are too many uncertain factors, sources
said.
-- Hong Kong's Civil Engineering and Development Department
has invited consultancies to submit proposals on the development
of the underground city, sources said. The study, which is
expected to be completed in two years, will suggest
10 trial regions for the plan.
