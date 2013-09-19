Sept 19 These are some of the leading stories in
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang urged
lawmakers to support the government's cooling measures for the
property market, saying they were needed to stabilise flat
prices. He said the curbs would be scrapped in the fullness of
time, adding that this was not expected to happen in the
immediate future. (link.reuters.com/hyc33v)
-- Forgame Holdings Ltd, a Guangzhou-based webpage game
developer which plans to raise as much as HK$1.72 billion
($221.8 million) in its Hong Kong initial public offering, said
it would expand into the mobile game market and broaden its
reach in the global market to bolster revenue growth. Forgame
was looking at the international market to increase its overseas
business to account for 20 percent of revenue "within two years"
from "a very small proportion" now, said Chairman Wang Dongfeng.
(link.reuters.com/jyc33v)
-- Mainland authorities are ready to open the floodgates for
new stock listings anytime soon, said an adviser to policymakers
in Beijing, freeing up the backlog of companies looking to raise
capital and allowing private-equity firms to cash in their
stakes. (link.reuters.com/kyc33v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd and
affiliate Paliburg Holdings Ltd topped seven firms and
won a luxury residential plot in Shatin for HK$2.39 billion,
which is lower than market estimates.
THE STANDARD
-- Sino Land Co Ltd has acquired residential plot
in Wan Chai for a better-than-expected HK$139.9 million. The
company plans to invest about HK$280 million for building a
boutique apartment. (link.reuters.com/nyc33v)
-- Alibaba Group's bid to list on the local
bourse in the form of a partnership would set a bad precedent
for future listing candidates and several listed firms are
likely to protest, warned shareholder activist David Webb. (link.reuters.com/pyc33v)
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- The initial public offering of China Huishan Dairy
Holdings Co Ltd, which owns the country's second
largest herd of dairy cows, was oversubscribed 12 times,
attracting HK$13.1 billion retail orders, according to market
sources.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Low-cost carrier Scoot, a subsidiary of flag-carrier
Singapore Airlines, will join the competitive route Hong
Kong-Singapore from November. The company will also add 20
Boeing 787 Dreamliner by the end of next year for business
development, said Chief Executive Campbell Wilson.
APPLE DAILY
-- China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd
spokesperson said they were not in talks to buy Hong Kong lender
Wing Hang Bank.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Chinese developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd
acquired a mixed-use plot at record high price for 10.32 billion
yuan ($1.69 billion) in Tianjin.
