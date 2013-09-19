Sept 19 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang urged lawmakers to support the government's cooling measures for the property market, saying they were needed to stabilise flat prices. He said the curbs would be scrapped in the fullness of time, adding that this was not expected to happen in the immediate future. (link.reuters.com/hyc33v)

-- Forgame Holdings Ltd, a Guangzhou-based webpage game developer which plans to raise as much as HK$1.72 billion ($221.8 million) in its Hong Kong initial public offering, said it would expand into the mobile game market and broaden its reach in the global market to bolster revenue growth. Forgame was looking at the international market to increase its overseas business to account for 20 percent of revenue "within two years" from "a very small proportion" now, said Chairman Wang Dongfeng. (link.reuters.com/jyc33v)

-- Mainland authorities are ready to open the floodgates for new stock listings anytime soon, said an adviser to policymakers in Beijing, freeing up the backlog of companies looking to raise capital and allowing private-equity firms to cash in their stakes. (link.reuters.com/kyc33v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd and affiliate Paliburg Holdings Ltd topped seven firms and won a luxury residential plot in Shatin for HK$2.39 billion, which is lower than market estimates.

THE STANDARD

-- Sino Land Co Ltd has acquired residential plot in Wan Chai for a better-than-expected HK$139.9 million. The company plans to invest about HK$280 million for building a boutique apartment. (link.reuters.com/nyc33v)

-- Alibaba Group's bid to list on the local bourse in the form of a partnership would set a bad precedent for future listing candidates and several listed firms are likely to protest, warned shareholder activist David Webb. (link.reuters.com/pyc33v)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- The initial public offering of China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co Ltd, which owns the country's second largest herd of dairy cows, was oversubscribed 12 times, attracting HK$13.1 billion retail orders, according to market sources.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Low-cost carrier Scoot, a subsidiary of flag-carrier Singapore Airlines, will join the competitive route Hong Kong-Singapore from November. The company will also add 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliner by the end of next year for business development, said Chief Executive Campbell Wilson.

APPLE DAILY

-- China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd spokesperson said they were not in talks to buy Hong Kong lender Wing Hang Bank.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Chinese developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd acquired a mixed-use plot at record high price for 10.32 billion yuan ($1.69 billion) in Tianjin.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7541 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.1212 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)