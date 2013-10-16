HONG KONG Oct 16 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Two new free television licences were on Tuesday awarded
to i-Cable's Fantastic TV and PCCW's HK
Television Entertainment Company. But the Hong Kong government
decision drew fire for failing to explain why the application of
Hong Kong Television Network was rejected. The
stations are expected to start two new channels in a year after
securing their licences. (link.reuters.com/gag83v)
-- Thousands of passengers on Royal Caribbean
International's Voyager of the Seas, the third vessel to dock at
new Kai Tak Cruise Terminal which opened in June, skip shopping
in Kowloon and opt to head directly to attractions on Hong Kong
Island during their short stay in the city. (link.reuters.com/jag83v)
-- Strong demand by end-users has continued to support
steady growth in mainland home prices and is set to do so for
the next two to three years, defying measures to hose down the
market, analysts predict. There will be little decline in price
pressures until there are changes in the country's demographics
and a slowdown in the rate of urbanisation - unlikely to occur
until after 2017. (link.reuters.com/mag83v)
THE STANDARD
-- Internet users came out in support of Hong Kong
Television Network, with bloggers calling for a rally
and urging the station to launch a judicial review. (link.reuters.com/nag83v)
-- The second phase of a major property development in
Changsha will require spending of 17.44 billion yuan ($2.86
billion) by Franshion Properties (China), which is
already handling the first phase of the development including
high-end apartments, a five-star hotel, offices and technology
centres. (link.reuters.com/pag83v)
-- Cheung Kong Holdings executive director Justin
Chiu Kwok-hung agreed with the Hong Kong government's firm
stance on housing curbs even as rival developers are rebating
stamp duties for flat buyers. (link.reuters.com/qag83v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Electronic component developer and distributor AV Concept
Holdings Limited, denying a mainland media report,
said no negotiation between Xiaomi and the management of the
company has taken place regarding selling of shares to the
China's handset maker.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Carlsbery Hong Kong has voluntary recalled batches of
Carlsberg and Skol beers after the Centre for Food Safety in
Hong Kong urged the public not to drink the beers that might
contain glass fragments.
($1 = 6.1026 Chinese yuan)
