SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Two new free television licences were on Tuesday awarded to i-Cable's Fantastic TV and PCCW's HK Television Entertainment Company. But the Hong Kong government decision drew fire for failing to explain why the application of Hong Kong Television Network was rejected. The stations are expected to start two new channels in a year after securing their licences. (link.reuters.com/gag83v)

-- Thousands of passengers on Royal Caribbean International's Voyager of the Seas, the third vessel to dock at new Kai Tak Cruise Terminal which opened in June, skip shopping in Kowloon and opt to head directly to attractions on Hong Kong Island during their short stay in the city. (link.reuters.com/jag83v)

-- Strong demand by end-users has continued to support steady growth in mainland home prices and is set to do so for the next two to three years, defying measures to hose down the market, analysts predict. There will be little decline in price pressures until there are changes in the country's demographics and a slowdown in the rate of urbanisation - unlikely to occur until after 2017. (link.reuters.com/mag83v)

THE STANDARD

-- Internet users came out in support of Hong Kong Television Network, with bloggers calling for a rally and urging the station to launch a judicial review. (link.reuters.com/nag83v)

-- The second phase of a major property development in Changsha will require spending of 17.44 billion yuan ($2.86 billion) by Franshion Properties (China), which is already handling the first phase of the development including high-end apartments, a five-star hotel, offices and technology centres. (link.reuters.com/pag83v)

-- Cheung Kong Holdings executive director Justin Chiu Kwok-hung agreed with the Hong Kong government's firm stance on housing curbs even as rival developers are rebating stamp duties for flat buyers. (link.reuters.com/qag83v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Electronic component developer and distributor AV Concept Holdings Limited, denying a mainland media report, said no negotiation between Xiaomi and the management of the company has taken place regarding selling of shares to the China's handset maker.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Carlsbery Hong Kong has voluntary recalled batches of Carlsberg and Skol beers after the Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong urged the public not to drink the beers that might contain glass fragments.

($1 = 6.1026 Chinese yuan)