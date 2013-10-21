HONG KONG Oct 21 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Tens of thousands of protesters in black T-shirts marched
to the government headquarters in Admiralty on Sunday, claiming
that the decision to deny Hong Kong Television Networks
a free-to-air TV licence was a threat to the city's
core values. (link.reuters.com/zad93v)
-- The 185 flats offered at The Austin, a residential
project above an MTR station co-developed by New World
and Wheelock Properties, attracted more than 600
registrations from interested buyers over the weekend, market
sources said. Buoyed by the increasing appetite for luxury
property in the city, the developers raised the prices of a
further 70 units at The Austin by 5.6 percent to an average of
HK$24,149 ($3,100) per sq ft.
-- Hong Kong and China Gas, known as Towngas, will
spin off its Hong Kong gas distribution business into a separate
listed company when the time is ripe, according to Chief
Executive Officer Peter Wong Wai-yee. Wong's comments followed
an announcement by Li Ka-shing-controlled utility Power Asset
Holdings last month that it will spin-off its local
electricity distributor, Hong Kong Electric.
THE STANDARD
-- Hutchison Whampoa's shares are expected to
decline after the company scrapped the sale of ParknShop. The
conglomerate may now spin off its health and beauty concern - AS
Watson Group - which also includes the supermarket chain.
-- A subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
will sell the makings for medications for treating cancer and
diabetes to Swiss firm Sellas Clinicals Holding for 388 million
euros ($531.38 million). The global rights to two chemical
compounds are held by the company's Chongqing subsidiary. The
cancer compound is for treating lung and breast tumors among
others.
-- Shanghai-based developer Jingrui Holdings opens its
retail book on Monday, hoping to raise up to HK$1.72 billion
($221.84 million) through an initial public offering in Hong
Hong. Shares are being offered at HK$4.20 to HK$5.48 apiece.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Chinese property developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd
saw contracted sales for the first three quarters
amounting to 30 billion yuan ($4.92 billion) and expected the
full-year contracted sales to reach 50 billion yuan, surpassing
its annual target by 11 percent, according to chairman Sun
Hongbin.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- The Chinese authority has granted approvals to Hang Seng
Bank's unit Hang Seng Bank (China) and a subsidiary of
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) to open their branches in
Shanghai free-trade zone.
For Chinese newspapers, see...
($1 = 7.7535 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.0968 Chinese yuan)
