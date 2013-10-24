HONG KONG Oct 24 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- A suspected triad member was arrested on Wednesday night
for attempting to extort money from the crew of the fourth
'Transformers' movie in Kowloon. This was the second attempt in
five days to blackmail the Paramount Pictures crew during
filming in Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/pac24v)
-- DeVere, one of the biggest financial advisory firms to
expatriates in Hong Kong, controlling $9 billion in assets
worldwide, is facing down accusations of mis-selling and bad
practice from former clients and employees, an investigation by
the South China Morning Post has revealed. (link.reuters.com/qac24v)
-- Sino Land has earned more than HK$4 billion
($515.94 million) from the sale of properties in Hong Kong and
the mainland since July. While many see uncertainties in Hong
Kong's residential market, chairman Robert Ng Chee Siong said
the company would continue to focus on the city, along with
expansion on the mainland and Singapore. (link.reuters.com/sac24v)
THE STANDARD
-- More than half of Hong Kong's financial sector
professionals expect a larger bonus this year as they believe
their companies' performances and their own achievements have
been satisfactory, according to a poll conducted by
eFinancialCareers last month. (link.reuters.com/wac24v)
-- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has reached a consensus
with local banks that are likely to scrap the charge for
inactive accounts at the end of this month. (link.reuters.com/tac24v)
-- Bank of Chongqing's HK$4.6 billion ($593.33 million)
initial public offering was covered by a third. The municipal
lender attracted HK$740 million worth of orders from the
National Bank of Canada, Tianjin-based micro-investment firm
China Fortune Finance and a Chongqing-based investment firm. (link.reuters.com/vac24v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Zhang Shaoxia, spouse of Yantai North Andre Juice Co
Ltd's chairman Wang An, is to buy a 16.08 percent
stake in the company from another shareholder Zhang Jiaming for
HK$70.25 million, raising the couple's stake to 45.55 percent
and triggering a general offer for outstanding shares the couple
did not already own in the company.
-- Jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook hopes to see
online sales contributing to 5 percent of its total revenue in
five years, from less than 1 percent currently, according to
managing director Kent Wong.
($1 = 7.7529 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)