Oct 29 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Two alleged blackmail attempts and an explosion scene at government headquarters that almost clashed with mass protests over awarding of TV licences helped make it an eventful 10-day stint in Hong Kong for Hollywood director Michael Bay, who finished filming the Hong Kong sequences for the latest Transformers movie. He said he plans to return for at least one more film. ()

-- The public should be consulted before any change to listing rules at the stock exchange, said Financial Secretary John Tsang. The comment came after e-commerce giant Alibaba said last week it was delaying plans for an initial public offering to allow the controversy over its preferred share structure to die down. ()

-- Pacific Century Premium Developments, a property investment company controlled by Richard Li, dismissed speculation that Li would merge his recently acquired insurance business with the company. ()

THE STANDARD

-- CLP Holdings, one of Hong Kong's two power providers, said total unit sales fell 1.3 percent on year for the first three quarters as the spring was less humid and the summer cooler than in 2012. ()

-- Tonic Industries Holdings, the locally listed arm of China Merchants Property Development, is placing shares at a discount of as much as 22.3 percent to raise HK$2.16 billion ($278.59 million). ()

-- The Liberal Party has joined 27 pan-democrat lawmakers in signing a petition urging the government to reconsider its decision to deny a free-to-air licence for Hong Kong Television Network. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited said it had been approached by third parties in relation to purchasing its interest in Pacific Century Place in Beijing but no decision had yet been made.

-- Chinese sports wear retailer 361 Degrees International Ltd said it trimmed its sales network by 257 stores to 7,569 as of end-September.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Barclays estimates Hong Kong residential property prices to come down at least 30 percent before the end of 2015, while Deutsche Bank is the most bearish seeing prices to plunge 50 percent from the peak and down 15-20 percent in the next 12 months.

