HONG KONG Oct 30 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Li Ka-shing's determination to cash out of the AS Watson
retail businesses after his recent setback in offloading his
ParknShop supermarket assets is likely to meet the same problem:
buyer resistance on price. (link.reuters.com/rek34v)
-- Ping An Insurance has raised 1.8 billion yuan
($295.56 million) through an offshore yuan bond, signalling a
timely comeback for the dim sum market just ahead of a flood of
redemptions and refinancings worth nearly 70 billion yuan
anticipated over the coming year. (link.reuters.com/vek34v)
-- Footwear and accessories retailer Le Saunda
plans to close even more outlets of its poor-performing
secondary brand CNE in the second half of the year. (link.reuters.com/quk34v)
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong lost out to Singapore again, remaining the
second-most ideal place to operate a business, as higher
government stamp duties boosted the cost of property
transactions, the World Bank said in a report. (link.reuters.com/zek34v)
-- Three shareholders of China Modern Dairy are
selling 250 million shares at a discount of as much as 6.1
percent to tap HK$860 million ($110.92 million), sources said.
(link.reuters.com/duk34v)
-- Mortgages drawn down in the third quarter fell to
HK$35.3 billion ($4.55 billion), the lowest level in the past
six quarters, amid a quiet home market. (link.reuters.com/juk34v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Chinese online game developer Boyaa Interactive plans to
sell 184 million shares in its initial public offering in Hong
Kong, raising up to HK$1.03 billion ($132.84 million), according
the listing document.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Ten big residential developments in the city recorded a
total 314 leasing deals in October, representing a 22 percent
drop against the previous month, according to data from major
property agents.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 6.0902 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7536 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by supriya Kurane)