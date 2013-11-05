HONG KONG Nov 5 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Google chairman Eric Schmidt, who is visiting Hong Kong, urged Beijing to allow its people to think and speak freely if the world's number 2 economy wants to grow further, and Schmidt spoke of his concern at the mainland's recent "500 reposts" rule designed to tighten the government's control of the Internet. ()

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing plans to add yuan futures and two index mini-futures to the night session early next year and extend trading to midnight to match trading time in the United States. ()

-- Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines has applied for permission to set up a low-cost carrier in Guangzhou, tapping the low-cost market in the Pearl River Delta. This is also the market targeted by Jetstar Hong Kong. ()

THE STANDARD

-- The retail tranche of mainland webgame developer Boyaa Interactive International's initial public offering has been 280 times oversubscribed. ()

-- Mainland media magnate Li Ruigang outlined plans to splash out 15 billion yuan ($2.46 billion) on a project in central Shanghai that will combine developments similar to Hong Kong's West Kowloon Cultural District and Lan Kwai Fong. The project will be completed by 2017. ()

-- Three in five people are ready to surf the internet for medical information instead of going to doctors because they trust online information, a survey conducted by the University of Hong Kong has found. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Exhibition service group Mega Expo saw its retail tranche of the initial public offering 300 times oversubscribed, and is set to price its shares at the top end of the indicative range at HK$1.33 each.

-- Silver Base Group Holdings Limited has entered into a capital increase and share transfer agreement with Zhongjiu Shidai Winery (Beijing) Co Ltd, which involves in online sale of winery products in China. Silver Base will own 20 percent of Zhongjiu on completion of the deal.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Xian Communication Gas Corporation Ltd is seen to buy 150 million shares, or 75 percent stake, of chemicals manufacturer Juda International from the Hong Kong-listed company's chairman Choi Lim Chi for HK$700 million ($90.30 million), according to market sources.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Jeweller Luk Fook Holdings is set to buy smaller rival 3D-Gold from Hong Kong Resources Holdings , according to market sources, expanding its network in the mainland to more than 1,400 stores from existing 1,068 and narrowing the gap with the biggest competitor Chow Tai Fook , which operates a network of 1,743 stores.

