SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong's listing market is on course for another
year-end rush, with about 20 companies planning to launch share
offerings raising at least HK$30 billion ($3.87 billion) in
total. This will bring the amount of capital raised for the full
year to about HK$100 billion. ()
-- China's biggest e-commerce services providers, including
Alibaba's online shopping platforms Tmall.com and Taobao
Marketplace, are expected to post record sales on Nov. 11, also
referred to as the "Double 11" shopping festival which has
become the most important date for e-commerce players on the
mainland to push promotional campaigns and expand market share.
()
-- Recent cuts in the prices of new luxury homes in Hong
Kong are expected to filter to the mass market, according to
property agents. Developers are set to launch 9,900 flats for
sale this month and the next with price cuts seen at 15-20
percent. ()
THE STANDARD
-- Eight sites in Beijing being snapped up in one day for a
total of 8.8 billion yuan ($1.44 billion) is seen as a
reflection of the strong bullish view that developers have of
the capital's property market. China Overseas Land and
Investment, Vanke, Sunac and
China Poly Group, were among the bidders. ()
-- China's largest instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman
Islands) denied any of its oil was procured from
Taiwan, after its sister firm was found to be involved in a fake
oil scandal. ()
-- Children's apparel maker Boshiwa International,
shares of which have been suspended since March last year due to
accounting issues, issued a profit warning for its first-half
results owing to soaring costs, incurred partly from the
integration of shops. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Webgame developer Boyaa Interactive International
saw the retail tranche of its initial public offering
oversubscribed 832 times, drawing HK$8.68 billion ($1.12
billion) in subscription, the highest so far this year.
-- Investment funds in the Mandatory Provident Fund scheme
reported an average return of 2.13 percent in October, while the
average return for the first 10 months was 6.83 percent.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Hang Lung Properties' chairman Ronnie Chan saw
a high end shopping mall on the mainland facing little
competition with investment return 2-3 times than that of the
others if the property was located at a prime location.
