HONG KONG Nov 6 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong's listing market is on course for another year-end rush, with about 20 companies planning to launch share offerings raising at least HK$30 billion ($3.87 billion) in total. This will bring the amount of capital raised for the full year to about HK$100 billion. ()

-- China's biggest e-commerce services providers, including Alibaba's online shopping platforms Tmall.com and Taobao Marketplace, are expected to post record sales on Nov. 11, also referred to as the "Double 11" shopping festival which has become the most important date for e-commerce players on the mainland to push promotional campaigns and expand market share. ()

-- Recent cuts in the prices of new luxury homes in Hong Kong are expected to filter to the mass market, according to property agents. Developers are set to launch 9,900 flats for sale this month and the next with price cuts seen at 15-20 percent. ()

THE STANDARD

-- Eight sites in Beijing being snapped up in one day for a total of 8.8 billion yuan ($1.44 billion) is seen as a reflection of the strong bullish view that developers have of the capital's property market. China Overseas Land and Investment, Vanke, Sunac and China Poly Group, were among the bidders. ()

-- China's largest instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) denied any of its oil was procured from Taiwan, after its sister firm was found to be involved in a fake oil scandal. ()

-- Children's apparel maker Boshiwa International, shares of which have been suspended since March last year due to accounting issues, issued a profit warning for its first-half results owing to soaring costs, incurred partly from the integration of shops. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Webgame developer Boyaa Interactive International saw the retail tranche of its initial public offering oversubscribed 832 times, drawing HK$8.68 billion ($1.12 billion) in subscription, the highest so far this year.

-- Investment funds in the Mandatory Provident Fund scheme reported an average return of 2.13 percent in October, while the average return for the first 10 months was 6.83 percent.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Hang Lung Properties' chairman Ronnie Chan saw a high end shopping mall on the mainland facing little competition with investment return 2-3 times than that of the others if the property was located at a prime location.

