SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- An unlikely beneficiary of the liberalisation drive
initiated by the third plenum may be the tightly controlled
media industry, where the Communist Party leadership is pushing
for greater digital orientation and has indicated it is open to
private and even overseas investment. And Shanghai may take the
lead in this redrawing of the media landscape, as shown by a
recent merger of two of the city's print media giants. (link.reuters.com/jej35v)
-- The international tranche of Kerry Logistics Network's
HK$2.2 billion initial public offering is three times
oversubscribed, according to market sources. Two national
sovereign funds in Southeast Asia, including Singapore's GIC,
are among the investors. (link.reuters.com/kej35v)
THE STANDARD
-- China Packaging Group Co Ltd is in danger of
facing legal action after being named as the guarantor for
unpaid debts worth 841 million yuan (HK$1.07 billion) that it
claims to know nothing of. (link.reuters.com/zaj35v)
-- CIFI Holdings and Henderson China Properties
have teamed up again for a mainland project, a residential-
commercial development in Shanghai requiring the investment of
more than 2 billion yuan (HK$2.55 billion). (link.reuters.com/cej35v)
-- Mainland authorities are expected to launch fresh
initiatives to rein in the property sector with a focus on
boosting supply rather than tempering prices as in the past. New
steps are likely to be revealed after the annual Central
Economic Work Conference next week, or by March. (link.reuters.com/fej35v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Hong Kong's new home market continued its strong sales
momentum, with 594 new units sold during the weekend, a 13
percent increase from a week earlier and the highest in recent
years. Analysts said developers would continue their lower
pricing strategy to lure buyers and expected sales to continue
to soar until the Lunar New Year in late January.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Macau will not consider increasing the number of its
gambling license and gambling magnates will have to increase
their investment in non-gambling sectors in order to get
gambling license renewal in 2020, according to unidentified
sources.
