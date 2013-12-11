HONG KONG Dec 11 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Households in Kowloon and the New Territories will see
the cost of electricity soar 40 percent in the next five years,
making it higher than on Hong Kong Island, where bills will be
frozen. Hongkong Electric will freeze prices for five years
while CLP will up tariffs 3.9 percent. ()
-- China's largest internet firm Tencent is
stepping up its international expansion plans through a new
infrastructure deployment in Hong Kong with global data centre
services provider Equinix. ()
-- The mainland's family planning authority vowed to grant
no favours to film director Zhang Yimou, saying his breach of
the one-child policy would be handled strictly according to the
law. ()
THE STANDARD
-- A stuffed toy wolf has become an unlikely anti-government
symbol and is selling out at Ikea stores. Hundreds of
the toys, called Lufsig, flew off the shelves within hours on
Monday and again on Tuesday, after a protester threw one at
Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying during a public meeting on
Sunday. ()
-- Sino Land and Hopewell hiked prices
of the latest batch of flats at The Avenue in Wan Chai to a
discounted HK$24,849 ($3,200) per sellable sq ft, up from
HK$18,994 per sellable sq ft. in the first batch of apartments
sold at the end of November. ()
-- A new Mandatory Provident Fund being launched by Manulife
is based on yuan bonds, the third of its kind in Hong
Kong. The average yield of yuan bonds is around 3.53 percent,
and the currency is expected to gain 1-2 percent per annum
versus the US dollar. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Tencent, which has invested 1.6 billion yuan in
Shenzhen's Qianhai economic zone, will invest at least 10
billion yuan ($1.65 billion) in future to develop e-commerce and
internet finance business, according to its website citing
chairman Pony Ma.
-- Death care company Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd
saw its retail public offering portion of its Hong Kong IPO 230
times oversubscribed on the second day of launch, according the
statistics from 8 brokerages.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Google has scrapped plans to build a data centre
in Hong Kong, two years after a groundbreaking ceremony at a
site in Tseung Kwan O, due to lack of land availability, but
said it will not reduce investment in the city, according to a
company spokesman.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Chairman Lee Shau Kee had on Dec. 5 bought 259,000
million shares of Henderson Land in the open market
for HK$11.5 million ($1.48 million), raising his stake in the
developer to 65.54 percent from 65.53 percent.
