SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Thousands of patients with long-term illnesses are set to benefit from an annual government subsidy of HK$7,200 ($930) to buy medical insurance in a HK$4.3 billion ($554.50 million)scheme. (link.reuters.com/jag65v)

-- Hong Kong poultry sellers said chicken sales were down 40 percent as the city celebrated the winter solstice yesterday as bird flu fears drove away customers. (link.reuters.com/nag65v)

THE STANDARD

-- Emperor International Holdings is to acquire the three-star Best Western Hotel Taipa hotel in Macau for HK$900 million in a joint acquisition with its subsidiary Emperor Entertainment Hotel Ltd. (link.reuters.com/rag65v)

-- CEC International is to expand its 759 Store brand from its current base of snacks to include cosmetics, fashion items and household goods with 12 new stores to open by April 2014. (link.reuters.com/wag65v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-Wah said in a blog post a recent Court of Final Appeal ruling which will allow immigrants resident in the city for one year access to social welfare will increase welfare costs in the city.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Illegal ivory imports seized and held by Hong Kong customs total more than 30 tons with a market value of HK$1.3 billion and would cover the size of a basketball court, a customs official said.

-- Four babies in Hunan, Guangdong and Sichuan died after receiving a hepatitis B vaccine produced by Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products.

