-- Hong Kong supermarket giants ParknShop and Wellcome are keeping prices artificially high by pressuring suppliers not to sell to rivals who undercut them, the city's Consumer Council says. (link.reuters.com/xyw55v)

-- Hong Kong authorities have warned banks and investors of liquidity outflows and asset price volatility after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced tapering its bond-buying programme early next year while maintaining low interest rates as its economy continues to improve. (link.reuters.com/bax55v)

-- China Mobile Hong Kong has launched a data exchange platform that allows customers to sell extra data capacity to other subscribers. (link.reuters.com/cax55v)

-- Link Real Estate Investment Trust will tap into the mainland China retail market by cooperating with China Vanke , the world's biggest developer in terms of turnover. (link.reuters.com/sax55v)

-- A consortium led by Swire Properties will splash out HK$3.9 billion ($503.00 million) to acquire an office tower in Hong Kong's Quarry Bay, further expanding its foothold in the commercial district. (link.reuters.com/zax55v)

-- A buyer from mainland China was hit with up to HK$63.5 million ($8.19 million) in stamp duty for two units at 39 Conduit Road in Hong Kong's Mid-Levels West which cost a total of HK$270 million ($34.82 million). (link.reuters.com/fex55v)

-- HSBC was fined HK$5 million ($644,900) by Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission for failing to notifying the regulator in time of the updated terms of service for dark pool trading.

-- Some state-owned enterprises can become public companies during reforms to diversify their equity structure, Huang Shuhe, vice-chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, said on Thursday.

-- Shenzhen confirmed its first case of deadly H7N9 bird flu on Thursday, the fourth case in China's southern Guangdong Province in five days.

