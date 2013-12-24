Dec 24 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Chan Ka-Keung discussed what would be needed if a consultation on listing reform were to be set up, a shift away from his comments two months ago that such a consultation was unnecessary. (link.reuters.com/jam65v)

-- Hong Kong medical practitioners backed a government proposal to ban beauticians from performing high-risk cosmetic procedures at a government panel on the issue. (link.reuters.com/ham65v)

-- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said the house-price-to-income ration in the city reached 14.6 in the third quarter bringing it to a level comparable with the 1997 market peak, as the gap between rental yield and interest rate shrank. (link.reuters.com/mam65v)

THE STANDARD

-- Authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing may if necessary negotiate the number of one-way permits granted to mainland Chinese citizens to reside in Hong Kong, Basic Law Committee member Maria Tam Wai-Chu said, the daily quota stands at 150 and is not fully utilized. (link.reuters.com/tam65v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd shares fell 6.2 percent on Monday after a Beijing News article said the chairman Bai Xiaojiang sold assets to management for a low price in 2006, the company said the report was not factual.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- A Hong Kong woman has been sentenced to 35 days in prison for smuggling baby formula, making her the first person to be imprisoned for exceeding the personal export limit on infant formula.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............