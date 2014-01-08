HONG KONG Jan 8 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Microsoft has warned that one in every six
personal computers in Hong Kong faces potential security risks
because they still run on Windows XP, the company's 12-year-old
operating system. ()
-- The Hong Kong government will seek amendments to expand
the powers of regulators so that they can unilaterally take
control of giant financial firms, including international ones,
to pre-empt government bailouts. ()
-- Many Hong Kong-based employees of Asian financial firms,
including mainland banks and securities firms that have expanded
their offshore businesses in the city, may enjoy a better bonus
season this year than their peers at Western banks. ()
THE STANDARD
-- SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings, Hong
Kong's number 3 telecoms operator, warned that it expected its
interim profit to fall sharply due to increased cost of
developing a fourth-generation network and fewer gains from
handsets. ()
-- Shunfeng Photovoltaic International is expected
to become the world's largest solar power generator, adding 3
gigawatt of capacity this year. ()
-- Hong Kong will record a budget surplus of HK$22.3 billion
($2.88 billion) for the 2013-14 fiscal year, compared with the
government forecast of a HK$4.9 billion deficit, according to
audit giant PricewaterhouseCoopers. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd plans to
issue 7-year zero coupon-guaranteed exchangeable bonds, raising
up to $850 million, according to a term sheet.
-- Restaurant chain operator Tao Heung Holdings
plans to raise menu prices by 2 to 3 percent in the first half
of the year to offset rising costs in food and labour, according
to chief executive Leung Yiu-chun.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- About 73 percent of employers in Hong Kong plan to raise
wages by 3 to 5 percent this year, while 75 percent of
employees interviewed intend to change jobs, according to a
survey by human resources consultancy Hudson.
-- The retail public offering portion of the IPO of children
wear retailer Miko International Holdings Ltd is seen 1,125
times oversubscribed, locking up HK$42.2 billion ($5.44
billion), according to market sources.
-- Chinese developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd
sets its flat sales target at 110 billion yuan ($18.18
billion) for 2014, an increase of 10 percent from a year
earlier.
