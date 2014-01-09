Jan 9 These are some of the leading stories in
Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong's over stretched public medical sector has been
dealt another blow with a major report revealing an "unsettling"
death rate at one of the city's biggest public hospitals and
expressing concern at the number of post-surgery deaths at two
others. (link.reuters.com/myh85v)
-- Hong Kong Television Network says it will stick
to its plan of launching mobile television by July despite its
impending loss of transmission stations. (link.reuters.com/pyh85v)
-- Stock pickers may soon find fresh investment choices in
restaurant operators, including Tai Hing Roast Restaurant and
Lei Garden Restaurant, and sauce maker Lao Heng He as the firms
look to list on the city's exchange. (link.reuters.com/tyh85v)
THE STANDARD
-- Swedish fashion giant H&M Hennes & Mauritz will pay about
HK$10 million ($1.3 million) a month to Hang Lung Properties
for relocating its biggest Asia flagship to Causeway
Bay by mid-2015. (link.reuters.com/qaj85v)
-- Mainland developer Sunac China expects total
sales in 2014 to reach 65 billion yuan ($10.74 billion), up 19
percent from the 54.7 billion yuan generated in 2013 that beat
expectations. (link.reuters.com/raj85v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Sun Hung Kai Properties' non-executive chairman
Kwong Siu-hing had on Jan. 3 to 6 bought 1.066 million shares in
the open market for HK$102.6 million ($13.2 million), raising
her stake in the group to 31.18 percent, according to the stock
exchange disclosure.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Bright Smart Securities' chairman Yip Mow-lum
is seeking a listing of his high profit margin clubing business,
including Magnum Club, Billion Club and Beijing Club in Hong
Kong, raising up to HK$150 million ($19.3 million), according to
market sources.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Chinese Academy of Social Sciences forecast the number of
mainland travellers visiting Hong Kong to surpass 41 million
this year, an increase of 7 percent from last year. That was
slower than a 12 percent growth a year earlier.
-- Hong Kong registered about 70,000 residential property
transactions in 2013, its lowest in 18 years. Industry experts
expect more apartments will be put for sale in 2014 dragging
down property price by a further 10 percent.
($1 = 7.7544 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.0512 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anand Basu)