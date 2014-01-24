HONG KONG Jan 24 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The son of arrested Hong Kong book publisher Yao Wentian
has invoked the name of President Xi Jinping's own reform-minded
father in an appeal for his release. Yao was working to release
a dissident's book about Xi before he was detained in the
mainland. (link.reuters.com/juq36v)
-- More than 50 additional Shenzhen lawmakers signed a
petition against a proposed Hong Kong landfill expansion on
Thursday, after learning that Shenzhen Mayor Xu Qin raised
concerns about the project to Chief Secretary Carrie Lam last
year. (link.reuters.com/nuq36v)
-- MMG, the Hong Kong-listed overseas mining unit
of state-run China Minmetals, will book $21.6 million of costs
related to the end of production at its gold mine in Laos which
could have a significant impact on its bottomline. (link.reuters.com/puq36v)
THE STANDARD
-- Hang Lung Properties chairman Ronnie Chan
Chi-chung warned that China's luxury retail market would remain
subdued in the near term amid the state's continuing anti-graft
campaign. (link.reuters.com/wuq36v)
-- A US developer with a mainland partner outbid several
Hong Kong and mainland companies to win a site in Shenzhen's
pilot Qianhai economic zone. (link.reuters.com/xuq36v)
-- A mainland wealth management product worth 3.03 billion
yuan ($500 million), which is in trouble, is unlikely to default
as the government and People's Insurance Co of China
are expected to aid it. (link.reuters.com/byq36v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- The government has released its plan to re-zone 152
sites, including many green belt and community sites in the New
Territories, to build about 215,000 flats over the next five
years.
-- DVN Holdings Ltd plans to expand logistics
services in Africa which will target Chinese state-owned
enterprises with operations there, Chairman Erik Prince said.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- The Buildings Department was too slow in handling cases
of illegal structures on properties of public figures, including
senior government officials, the Ombudsman says.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 6.0517 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)