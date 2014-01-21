HONG KONG Jan 21 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- A surgeon in Shanghai has become the first health care worker killed by the H7N9 bird flu, raising fears that the virus can spread from person to person. (link.reuters.com/xer26v)

-- Hong Kong-based publisher Yao Wentian, who was working to release a dissident's book about President Xi Jinping, has been detained on the mainland for nearly three months, according to a person who has spoken to Yao's wife. (link.reuters.com/wer26v)

-- A lengthy article about former premier Wen Jiabao's family roots written more than a decade ago has reappeared on the website of the Communist Party's mouthpiece. The move is seen as an attempt by Wen to clear his name amid speculation he will become the next target of the leadership's anti-corruption drive. (link.reuters.com/mur26v)

-- Cheung Kong Holdings executive director Justin Chiu Kwok-hung said Hong Kong government's 10-year homes target, which calls for fewer private units to be built than public flats, could help stabilise prices of the former. (link.reuters.com/bur26v)

-- Hong Kong is facing mounting fiscal pressures amid an aging population, with a sustainable public finance situation achievable by tapping new income streams, reducing spending and boosting savings, financial chief John Tsang said. (link.reuters.com/cur26v)

-- Two mainland retail brands sent different signals to investors on their profitability in the past year as Gome Electrical Appliances Holding has regained growth momentum whereas Daphne International Holdings went through a difficult time. (link.reuters.com/hur26v)

-- A woman who was accused of wounding two Indonesian domestic helpers was in police custody after being arrested at the airport as she tried to fly to Bangkok.

-- Chinese Energy Holdings Ltd said it would buy 30.6 percent interest in two oilfields in Kazakhstan for $10.2 million.

-- China Grand Auto, a top auto service group on the mailand, is seen planning a listing in Hong Kong, raising up to $800 million, according to market sources.

-- The number of mainland tourists travelling abroad is expected to double to 200 million a year by 2020, from 100 million in 2013, and their total spending will triple from the present, contributing to about half of the world's luxury spending, according to a Crédit Lyonnais Securities Asia report.

