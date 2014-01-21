HONG KONG Jan 21 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- A surgeon in Shanghai has become the first health care
worker killed by the H7N9 bird flu, raising fears that the virus
can spread from person to person. (link.reuters.com/xer26v)
-- Hong Kong-based publisher Yao Wentian, who was working to
release a dissident's book about President Xi Jinping, has been
detained on the mainland for nearly three months, according to a
person who has spoken to Yao's wife. (link.reuters.com/wer26v)
-- A lengthy article about former premier Wen Jiabao's
family roots written more than a decade ago has reappeared on
the website of the Communist Party's mouthpiece. The move is
seen as an attempt by Wen to clear his name amid speculation he
will become the next target of the leadership's anti-corruption
drive. (link.reuters.com/mur26v)
THE STANDARD
-- Cheung Kong Holdings executive director Justin
Chiu Kwok-hung said Hong Kong government's 10-year homes target,
which calls for fewer private units to be built than public
flats, could help stabilise prices of the former. (link.reuters.com/bur26v)
-- Hong Kong is facing mounting fiscal pressures amid an
aging population, with a sustainable public finance situation
achievable by tapping new income streams, reducing spending and
boosting savings, financial chief John Tsang said. (link.reuters.com/cur26v)
-- Two mainland retail brands sent different signals to
investors on their profitability in the past year as Gome
Electrical Appliances Holding has regained growth
momentum whereas Daphne International Holdings went
through a difficult time. (link.reuters.com/hur26v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- A woman who was accused of wounding two Indonesian
domestic helpers was in police custody after being arrested at
the airport as she tried to fly to Bangkok.
-- Chinese Energy Holdings Ltd said it would buy
30.6 percent interest in two oilfields in Kazakhstan for $10.2
million.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- China Grand Auto, a top auto service group on the
mailand, is seen planning a listing in Hong Kong, raising up to
$800 million, according to market sources.
APPLE DAILY
-- The number of mainland tourists travelling abroad is
expected to double to 200 million a year by 2020, from 100
million in 2013, and their total spending will triple from the
present, contributing to about half of the world's luxury
spending, according to a Crédit Lyonnais Securities Asia report.
