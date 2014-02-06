Feb 6 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The city's Mandatory Provident Fund reported an average loss of 2.43 percent last month on sliding regional stocks and currencies, according to data provider Lipper. (link.reuters.com/tek66v)

-- Hong Kong used to be a major transit point for the kangaroo route between Europe and Australia, but the city is in danger of losing its shine as a hub for the extra-long flight with the rise of Middle East carriers in the Australian market. (link.reuters.com/wek66v)

-- Property sales in Hong Kong plunged about 30 percent last month from a year earlier and market observers say developers need to offer higher discounts to attract buyers. (link.reuters.com/buk66v)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong Park, Victoria Park, Happy Valley Racecourse and Kowloon Park are among areas initially selected for a pilot study on developing underground spaces, according to a Planning Department paper. Retail facilities are expected to dominate the underground areas. (link.reuters.com/muk66v)

-- Hong Kong's infrastructure capacity should be enhanced to handle the growing number of tourists and the government have to allocate more resources to attract tourists from other countries, according to Retail Management Association president Caroline Mak. (link.reuters.com/nuk66v)

-- Copper recycler China Metal Resources Utilization is expected to go public on the Hong Kong bourse within this month, raising HK$780 million ($100.5 million), a market source said. (link.reuters.com/suk66v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Alibaba's vice president, Samuel Yen, denied talks that the e-commerce giant is planning a back-door listing through purchase of a controlling stake in Citic 21CN and said it has no immediate plan to inject asset into the listed firm.

-- The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Ltd said it was in talks to buy 19 percent of PICC Asset Management Co Ltd from MEAG Munich ERGO Asset Management GmbH.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Yue Xiu Group has completed purchase of a 75 percent stake in Chong Hing Bank and the bank will maintain its Hong Kong listing status.

-- New World Development expects a slight drop in Hong Kong property price this year on potential interest rate hike concern. The group plans to offer three residential projects for sale in the first half, comprising 840 units.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Hong Kong's leading shopping centre Times Square recorded strong growth in sales with mass market brands posting some 20 percent year on year growth in sales during the first five days of Chinese new year, outpacing high-end luxury brands, said Grace Leung, general manager of Times Square.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7625 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)