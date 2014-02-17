HONG KONG Feb 17 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Bank of East Asia kicks off the earnings season
for Hong Kong banks on Tuesday, with exposure to the mainland
and worsening credit quality in the country among key
considerations for the sector. The market consensus is for the
bank to report a net profit of HK$5.9 billion ($760.79 million)
for last year, down 2.3 percent from 2012. (link.reuters.com/qep86v)
-- While a major gas discovery announced by PetroChina
last week triggered a spike in its share price,
analysts said any such news should be taken with a pinch of salt
given the firm's tarnished track record in bringing previously
announced major discoveries to production. (link.reuters.com/sep86v)
-- Scores of protesters marched through Tsim Sha Tsui in an
"anti-locust" campaign demanding the Hong Kong government curb
mainland visitors. (link.reuters.com/pep86v)
THE STANDARD
-- More secondary home sellers in Hong Kong offloaded their
flats, offering discounts of up to HK$1 million ($128,900) as
developers offered hefty discounts, boosting deals over the
weekend to a near four-month high. (link.reuters.com/xep86v)
-- China CITIC Bank announced a
better-than-expected annual net profit of 39 billion yuan ($6.43
billion) for last year, up more than 25 percent from the 31
billion yuan earned in 2012. (link.reuters.com/bup86v)
-- China Metal Resources Utilization has priced its shares
at HK$1.13 each after the retail tranche was 16 times
oversubscribed, market sources said. The copper recycler has
raised about HK$700 million ($90.26 million) from 618.46 million
shares in its float. (link.reuters.com/cup86v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- The international placing portion of the initial public
offering of Chinese pork supplier Huisheng International
Holdings Ltd in Hong Kong has been oversubscribed. Huisheng
plans to raise up to HK$246 million ($31.72 million) through the
IPO, with its trading debut scheduled on Feb. 28.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Hong Kong's financial secretary, John Tsang, said ahead
of his budget speech later this month that the city's economy is
still relied on its four pillar industries -- finance, trading
and logistic, tourism, and professional services, but the growth
is limited by labour and land supply.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Hong Kong cosmetic retailer Kawaiiland, which has
prompted a price competition among its bigger rivals Sa Sa
International and Bonjour Holdings, aims to
capture local consumption by expanding its store network in
major housing estates.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7550 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.0668 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)