HONG KONG Feb 18 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Beijing should adopt a Western-style interest rate policy mechanism to make capital allocation in the banking system more efficient, said Joseph Yam Chi-kwong, former chief of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. (link.reuters.com/gut86v)

-- Hong Kong Disneyland is seeking a fresh loan of HK$809 million ($104.3 million) from the government to build a third hotel, after it recorded a second consecutive year of profit in eight years of operation. The project will cost a total HK$4.26 billion. (link.reuters.com/wet86v)

-- Four top Hong Kong government officials have attacked Sunday's "anti-locust" protest, saying it humiliated mainland visitors and tarnished the city's image. (link.reuters.com/vet86v)

THE STANDARD

-- TongCheng (www.17u.net), an online business-to-business travel platform in China, recently obtained 500 million yuan worth of new financing from Tencent, Boyu Capital and Oriza Holdings, said chief executive Wu Zhixiang. (link.reuters.com/byt86v)

-- Nan Fung Group cut its ask by up to a fifth at its Hong Kong's Happy Valley project as the privately held developer joined the price war. Of the 10 flats released at the luxury Winfield Building project, three were sold immediately, agents said. (link.reuters.com/dyt86v)

-- Vitasoy International Holdings is recalling some 500,000 cartons of Vita Lemon Tea due to a "taste deviation" and it insisted that the product is safe to consume but implemented a voluntary withdrawal for three days from Tuesday. (link.reuters.com/rut86v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The retail portion of the initial public offering of Chinese pork supplier Huisheng International in Hong Kong was oversubscribed 448 times on the first day of launch, and its international placing portion was about six times oversubscribed, according to market sources.

-- Cathay Pacific Airways plans to recruit about 1,000 flight attendants this year to meet its operational need.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Guangzhou government-backed Yue Xiu Group said it may inject more capital into the newly acquired Chong Hing Bank but it has no plans to privatise the lender.

APPLE DAILY

-- About 110 property agencies had closed their business last year after Hong Kong imposed tough measures to curb rise on property prices, forcing some 1,100 people left the industry, according to the city's Property Agencies Association.

-- Jewellery retailer Luk Fook, which one of its shop in Tsimshatsui was forced to close for 10 minutes on Sunday due to protest against mainland visitors, may see its sales come down sharply if without Chinese tourist, and will seriously hit retail and job markets, said executive chairman Wong Wai-sheung.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7551 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.0641 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)