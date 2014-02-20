HONG KONG Feb 20 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The Chinese Gold & Silver Exchange Society is prepared to
spend HK$1 billion ($128.94 million) to set up its metal
warehouse in Qianhai, according to President Haywood Cheung
Tak-hay. Qianhai is a testing ground for the free flow of yuan
and other policies to encourage overseas investment. (link.reuters.com/cyj96v)
-- Fast Retailing, the parent company of Japanese
fashion chain store Uniqlo, will consider listing directly in
the city if its Hong Kong depositary receipts are well received
and the exchange could adapt to paperless trading in the future.
(link.reuters.com/hyj96v)
-- Giveaways in next Wednesday's budget could be at least 30
per cent less than the HK$33 billion ($4.26 billion) doled out
last year. Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang is
expected to cut the salaries tax rebate and property rate
waivers. (link.reuters.com/jyj96v)
THE STANDARD
-- Chinese pork supplier Huisheng International is set to
become the second most oversubscribed initial public offering in
Hong Kong after nightclub operator Magnum. Huisheng
has frozen HK$26.8 billion ($3.46 billion) after the third day
of bookbuilding, representing oversubscription by 1,089 times.
(link.reuters.com/kyj96v)
-- Sun Hung Kai Properties is in no hurry to raise
prices at the Riva residential development even though the first
batch of flats released this year got sold within hours,
according to deputy managing director Victor Lui. (link.reuters.com/nyj96v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Kingworld Medicines aims to team up with
partners in China, including Tencent, to sell
pharmaceutical products online, according to Executive Director
Li Yusheng.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- China Everbright Ltd aims to spin off its
aircraft leasing business and has submitted a listing
application of its China Aircraft Leasing Co Ltd to the Hong
Kong stock exchange, according to chief executive officer Chen
Shuang.
($1 = 7.7555 Hong Kong dollars)
