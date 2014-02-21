HONG KONG Feb 21 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Shenzhen authorities expect the number of cross-border
school children studying in Hong Kong to reach as high as 80,000
by 2017, four times the current number, Hong Kong branch of
International Social Service said. ()
-- An audacious shoplifter left one of the world's biggest
designer brands Burberry red-faced after he walked out
of a Hong Kong store in Tsim Sha Tsui with a HK$995,000
($128,300) alligator skin coat. ()
-- Hong Kong could extend its anti-discrimination laws to
protect mainlanders against abuse, as the debate over the number
of visitors to the city becomes increasingly vitriolic. ()
THE STANDARD
-- Five to six organic waste treatment facilities, capable
of recycling 1,500 tonnes of food waste a day, will be built in
Hong Kong the next 10 years, the Environmental Protection
Department said. ()
-- State-held auction house Poly Culture, the world's
third-largest, plans to raise up to HK$2.57 billion ($331.38
million)through an initial public offering in Hong Kong. ()
-- CITIC Pacific warned significant jumps in
interest expenses and depreciation will affect the company's
profit in the coming two years despite a 9 percent growth in
2013. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Automobile-to-food distribution group Dah Chong Hong
, which saw its net profit fell 13.8 percent
year-on-year in 2013, has set a five-year target aiming to
double its revenue and earnings by 2018, according to chief
executive officer Donald Yip.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Sunley Holdings' shareholder Leung Chee-hon has
filed a bankruptcy petition at the High Court seeking to
bankrupt former executive councillor Barry Cheung Chun-yuen over
a debt claim of HK$40 million ($5.16 million).
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- HSBC is expected to post a pre-tax
profit of between $24 billion and $26.17 billion for 2013 as it
announces its results on Monday, representing an increase of 16
percent and 27 percent year-on-year, according to estimation
from eight brokers.
APPLE DAILY
-- Hong Kong is by far the world's most expensive city for
global retailers with an average monthly rental of HK$2,800
($360) per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2013, a level
similar to that in the third quarter, according to a latest
report by property advisor CBRE Group.
