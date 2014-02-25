HONG KONG Feb 25 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- China's thick smog is the best defence against US laser
weaponry, a PLA researcher said in a state television interview,
after the American navy recently announced it was preparing to
deploy its first laser weapon aboard a transport ship. (link.reuters.com/rug27v)
-- Foreign buyers are fleeing China for Bangladesh, Cambodia
and Indonesia not just for cheaper labour but also because of
rising tensions between the workers and their employers, in some
cases because of poor corporate social responsibility on the
part of companies. (link.reuters.com/tug27v)
-- Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong, which
reported a fall in overall revenue and net profit for 2013, aims
to improve its mobile business despite increased competition
from the merger between HKT and CSL New World Mobility. (link.reuters.com/vug27v)
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong's Financial Secretary, John Tsang, is expected
to sound the alarm again on a looming structural deficit in 10
years and depletion of government reserves in 20 years in his
budget speech on Wednesday. (link.reuters.com/wug27v)
-- The Urban Renewal Authority in Hong Kong is launching its
largest project ever to build 1,700 flats in Kwun Tong town
centre at an estimated cost of HK$16 billion. Starting on
Tuesday and running until Apr. 8, developers are invited to
submit expressions of interest for the project. (link.reuters.com/xug27v)
-- An interpretation of the Basic Law will be required to
decide what happens should Beijing reject a popularly elected
chief executive, an influential mainland think tank says. (link.reuters.com/zug27v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Footwear retailer Belle International aims to
develop its e-commerce business, integrate its online and
offline stores. It is also considering to raise the full-year
dividend payout ratio in the long run from current 30 percent.
-- Department store operator Lifestyle International
, which posted a 19 percent rise in 2013 profit, said
its Tsimshatsui store will reopen in the fourth quarter of 2014
with renovation costing up to HK$90 million ($11.60 million).
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- The Hong Kong government is scheduled to announce land
sales details for the upcoming fiscal year 2014/15 later this
week, aiming to supply sufficient residential sites for
developing 13,700 flats to curb the rise in property prices.
-- The government is expected to announce the launch of
HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion) worth of inflation-linked iBond as
the city's Financial Secretary delivers his Budget Speech on
Wednesday.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7598 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)