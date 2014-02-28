Feb 28 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- CLP Holdings Ltd expects tough market conditions in Australia, where it reaped 62 percent of its revenue last year, to persist in the next two years, after posting a weaker-than-expected profit for last year on large asset impairment charges. (link.reuters.com/wyc37v)

-- Tom Group, which saw its net loss widen last year, expects its joint venture with China Post to significantly expand this year and become one of the mainland's leading e-commerce service platforms after the business raised $110 million from its initial round of financing. (link.reuters.com/xyc37v)

THE STANDARD

-- The Hong Kong chief secretary Carrie Lam has expressed worries that there will be no universal suffrage in 2017 if political parties insist on sticking to their own positions. (link.reuters.com/kad37v)

-- The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists says it is unaware of any link between the brutal attack on former Ming Pao editor-in-chief Kevin Lau and the paper's partnership with it in reporting on the offshore holdings of mainland officials. (link.reuters.com/bad37v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Three listing candidates, Hanhua Financial, Haichang Holdings, and Sunfonda Group are set to raise a total of HK$6.2 billion ($798.96 million) in their initial public offering in Hong Kong.

-- Hedge fund Lone Pine Capital LLC bought 2.41 million shares of Esprit for HK$34.66 million ($4.47 million)on Feb. 21, raising its stake in the fashion group to 11 percent from 10.87 percent, according to a disclosure in the Hong Kong bourse.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China Unicom's Hong Kong unit is interested to bid for the 3G spectrum in the city, according to president Lu Yimin.

APPLE DAILY

-- Among the 34 sites Hong Kong government said it planned to sell for residential development in the fiscal year of 2014, 22 of them have not completed the city's planning and review process.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7601 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anand Basu)