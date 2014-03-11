HONG KONG, March 11 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- An understanding between Beijing and pan-democrats that
the method for electing the chief executive could be changed
after universal suffrage is introduced in 2017 would create more
room for compromise and avoid a "life-or-death" struggle, says a
leading mainland expert on Hong Kong affairs. (link.reuters.com/xag57v)
-- Hong Kong textile manufacturers have signed a deal to set
up their first industrial park in Yangon, which they expect will
slash production costs by at least half. Workers at the
200-hectare facility in the former capital of Myanmar will be
paid about a fifth of those employed in mainland factories. (link.reuters.com/zag57v)
THE STANDARD
-- The first residential project allotted solely to locals -
One Kai Tak - will be available for sale by 2015, offering 1,179
flats. Only two pilot sites have been chosen so far for the
"Hong Kong Property for Hong Kong People" scheme. (link.reuters.com/teg57v)
-- Work on the third runway at Hong Kong International
Airport could begin as early as September, Airport Authority
chief executive Stanley Hui Hon-chun said. The environmental
assessment report will be submitted to the authorities by
March-end and the permit is expected by September, he said. (link.reuters.com/meg57v)
-- There is still room for 4G service charges to fall in the
mainland, China Mobile Guangdong branch head Zhong
Tianhua said after the country's telecom regulator claimed such
fees are too high. (link.reuters.com/reg57v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Franshion Properties (China) Ltd said it was
considering a seeking a separate listing of its hotel assets,
comprising eight hotels in the mainland and ancillary
businesses, on the Hong Kong bourse. Analysts estimate the
assets could be worth about HK$20 billion ($2.58 billion).
-- Watchmaker and retailer Time Watch Investments Ltd
expects its online sales to grow 60-100 percent for
the fiscal year 2013/14 ending June, contributing to about 10
percent of its total revenue, according to chairman Tung Koon
Ming.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Mattress maker Sinomax, which is seen to raise about
HK$780 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, plans
to open 10 lifestyle stores in the city and in mainland China
before the end of this year, according to senior management.
APPLE DAILY
-- Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd may declare a
distribution of dividend for the first time when the casino
operator releases its earnings next week, in a bid to lure more
investment funds to invest in the company, analysts said.
($1 = 7.7613 Hong Kong Dollars)
