SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- An understanding between Beijing and pan-democrats that the method for electing the chief executive could be changed after universal suffrage is introduced in 2017 would create more room for compromise and avoid a "life-or-death" struggle, says a leading mainland expert on Hong Kong affairs. (link.reuters.com/xag57v)

-- Hong Kong textile manufacturers have signed a deal to set up their first industrial park in Yangon, which they expect will slash production costs by at least half. Workers at the 200-hectare facility in the former capital of Myanmar will be paid about a fifth of those employed in mainland factories. (link.reuters.com/zag57v)

THE STANDARD

-- The first residential project allotted solely to locals - One Kai Tak - will be available for sale by 2015, offering 1,179 flats. Only two pilot sites have been chosen so far for the "Hong Kong Property for Hong Kong People" scheme. (link.reuters.com/teg57v)

-- Work on the third runway at Hong Kong International Airport could begin as early as September, Airport Authority chief executive Stanley Hui Hon-chun said. The environmental assessment report will be submitted to the authorities by March-end and the permit is expected by September, he said. (link.reuters.com/meg57v)

-- There is still room for 4G service charges to fall in the mainland, China Mobile Guangdong branch head Zhong Tianhua said after the country's telecom regulator claimed such fees are too high. (link.reuters.com/reg57v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Franshion Properties (China) Ltd said it was considering a seeking a separate listing of its hotel assets, comprising eight hotels in the mainland and ancillary businesses, on the Hong Kong bourse. Analysts estimate the assets could be worth about HK$20 billion ($2.58 billion).

-- Watchmaker and retailer Time Watch Investments Ltd expects its online sales to grow 60-100 percent for the fiscal year 2013/14 ending June, contributing to about 10 percent of its total revenue, according to chairman Tung Koon Ming.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Mattress maker Sinomax, which is seen to raise about HK$780 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, plans to open 10 lifestyle stores in the city and in mainland China before the end of this year, according to senior management.

APPLE DAILY

-- Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd may declare a distribution of dividend for the first time when the casino operator releases its earnings next week, in a bid to lure more investment funds to invest in the company, analysts said.

($1 = 7.7613 Hong Kong Dollars)