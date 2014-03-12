HONG KONG, March 12 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong Television Network Chairman Ricky Wong Wai-kay said he would take the battle to court after Hong Kong's government cited legal reasons to stop him from launching a mobile television service on July 1. (link.reuters.com/rap57v)

-- Shui On Land Chairman Vincent Lo Hong-sui, a key supporter of city chief Leung Chun-ying, has called on the chief executive to review the city's land policy and to "revolutionise" its planning process. (link.reuters.com/sap57v)

-- Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co, which reported a 24 percent drop in 2013 net profit, predicts tough times for its airframe maintenance and engine overhaul business in the city this year due to shortage of labour and weakening demand, according to Chairman Christopher Pratt. (link.reuters.com/tap57v)

THE STANDARD

-- Secondary homeowners in Hong Kong are a disappointed lot as several recently bought high-end units were sold for losses of up to HK$1 million ($128,800). (link.reuters.com/vap57v)

-- Hong Kong should stop bickering if it wants to tap the vast potential of the new leadership in the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office Director Wang Guangya said. (link.reuters.com/wap57v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Underground rail operator MTR Corp Ltd said three residential projects on top of its stations would be completed this year and it would put for tender another two projects involving building of 4,400 flats in future.

-- Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd has cut its final dividend by 60 percent for the year ended in December 2013 in a bid to preserve more capital for acquisitions, said chief executive Che Fengsheng.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Macau's government will not increase the number of casino operation licences and will maintain it at the current level of six, according to the Secretariat for Economy and Finance of Macau, Francis Tam Pak Yuen.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7619 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)