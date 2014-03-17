March 17 These are some of the leading stories
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong Exchanges chief Charles Li Xiaojia
says the city must be ready to reform its share-listing rules if
it wants to stay a globally competitive financial centre, but it
was right to stick to principles that saw it lose out to New
York for the potential HK$100 billion ($12.88 billion) listing
of Alibaba. (link.reuters.com/can67v)
-- Lenovo's purchase of the Motorola mobile unit
will hobble two giant rivals from world hi-tech hardware hub
Taiwan, further frustrating three years of efforts to generate
world smartphone market share considered key to their long-term
survival. (link.reuters.com/fan67v)
-- The Shanghai Gold Exchange is poised to get the jump on
other mainland equity and commodity trading bourses by launching
a gold trading platform in the city's free-trade zone open to
foreign investors. (link.reuters.com/han67v)
THE STANDARD
-- Harbin Bank, a city commercial lender based in
Northeastern Heilongjiang province, plans to open its retail
book on Wednesday for its HK$7.8 billion ($1.00 billion) initial
public offering in Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/kan67v)
-- Jelly producer Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Ltd
faced fresh bad news after being linked to poisonous gelatine
from waste leather to produce gummy candies. This follows a
report alleging it had overstated sales. Chief financial officer
Yap Yung said 13,000 boxes of contaminated products will be
recalled. (link.reuters.com/man67v)
-- Town Health International Investments Ltd will
invest 200 million yuan ($32.5 million) to set up medical
institutions that will provide services including in vitro
fertilization in China's Henan province. (link.reuters.com/nan67v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Macau junket operators Heng Sheng Group and David Group
are eyeing a backdoor listing in Hong Kong by way of directly
investing in an already-listed company in the city, according to
market sources.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Tencent Holdings is expected to post about 20
percent year-on-year rise in its 2013 net profit as China's
largest listed Internet company announces its earnings on
Wednesday, according to an average forecast by six brokerages.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7657 Hong Kong Dollars)
($1 = 6.1502 Chinese Yuan)
