HONG KONG, March 20 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Xu Caihou, former vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, has been detained in a corruption investigation, according to sources close to the matter, ending months of speculation about his fate and potentially triggering a major shake-up of the military top brass. (link.reuters.com/kyj77v)

-- Britain's top financial regulator said Hong Kong was right to reject Alibaba's IPO-ALIB.N request for special treatment to secure its lucrative listing and warned the city's regulators not to repeat London's mistake and change its rules to suit market fads. (link.reuters.com/tyj77v)

-- Luggage maker Samsonite International believes it can double its business within five years organically, driven by growth in mainland China and India, and expects to acquire one or two brands by June. (link.reuters.com/wyj77v)

THE STANDARD

-- One more possible bankruptcy is looming in China as Highsee Group, a private steel maker in Shanxi, has failed to repay debt totalling 3 billion yuan ($484.1 million) on time. (link.reuters.com/hak77v)

-- Alibaba IPO-ALIB.N Chairman Jack Ma Yun said the firm has no plans to seek a backdoor listing in Hong Kong, after it decided to float shares in New York to raise about $15 billion. (link.reuters.com/kak77v)

-- Hongkongers are being asked by the government to choose between importing 50 percent of its electricity from the mainland or using expensive natural gas. Both options will cost roughly the same and they will be cleaner than the current coal-heavy fuel mix. (link.reuters.com/mak77v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Mainland officials had asked for opinion whether the National Tourism Administration should issue a travel alert against Hong Kong in the wake of local protests that targeted mainland visitors, Beijing loyalist and executive councillor Cheng Yiu-tong revealed.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Two key figures of a new Hong Kong newspaper were attacked by four masked men wielding iron pipes on Wednesday. Hong Kong Journalists Association expressed concern over the recent cases of attack on media executives.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)