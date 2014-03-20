HONG KONG, March 20 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Xu Caihou, former vice-chairman of the Central Military
Commission, has been detained in a corruption investigation,
according to sources close to the matter, ending months of
speculation about his fate and potentially triggering a major
shake-up of the military top brass. (link.reuters.com/kyj77v)
-- Britain's top financial regulator said Hong Kong was
right to reject Alibaba's IPO-ALIB.N request for special
treatment to secure its lucrative listing and warned the city's
regulators not to repeat London's mistake and change its rules
to suit market fads. (link.reuters.com/tyj77v)
-- Luggage maker Samsonite International believes
it can double its business within five years organically, driven
by growth in mainland China and India, and expects to acquire
one or two brands by June. (link.reuters.com/wyj77v)
THE STANDARD
-- One more possible bankruptcy is looming in China as
Highsee Group, a private steel maker in Shanxi, has failed to
repay debt totalling 3 billion yuan ($484.1 million) on time. (link.reuters.com/hak77v)
-- Alibaba IPO-ALIB.N Chairman Jack Ma Yun said the firm
has no plans to seek a backdoor listing in Hong Kong, after it
decided to float shares in New York to raise about $15 billion.
(link.reuters.com/kak77v)
-- Hongkongers are being asked by the government to choose
between importing 50 percent of its electricity from the
mainland or using expensive natural gas. Both options will cost
roughly the same and they will be cleaner than the current
coal-heavy fuel mix. (link.reuters.com/mak77v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Mainland officials had asked for opinion whether the
National Tourism Administration should issue a travel alert
against Hong Kong in the wake of local protests that targeted
mainland visitors, Beijing loyalist and executive councillor
Cheng Yiu-tong revealed.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Two key figures of a new Hong Kong newspaper were
attacked by four masked men wielding iron pipes on Wednesday.
Hong Kong Journalists Association expressed concern over the
recent cases of attack on media executives.
($1 = 6.1965 Chinese Yuan)
