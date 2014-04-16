HONG KONG, April 16 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- State-owned China Film Group Corporation (CFGC) has made an "eight-figure" equity investment in upcoming Hollywood productions - the first time the entertainment giant has funded movies made there. (link.reuters.com/myr58v)

-- The much-heralded HK$67 billion ($8.64 billion) high-speed railway linking Hong Kong with Guangzhou - the most expensive ever built per kilometre - has been delayed by up to two years due to "unforeseen difficulties". (link.reuters.com/nyr58v)

-- The upcoming "through train" scheme to allow mutual stock trading between Hong Kong and Shanghai poses a potential threat to the sales of funds that are using an existing quota scheme to invest onshore, especially for retail-oriented exchange traded funds (ETFs). (link.reuters.com/pyr58v)

THE STANDARD

-- PCCW said it has sold 9.05 million Pacific Century Premium Development shares at about HK$5.55 each, raking in over HK$50 million ($6.45 million). (link.reuters.com/ryr58v)

-- The insurance industry will be asked to set minimum reimbursement levels for coverage when the government rolls out its voluntary health protection scheme this year, according to the health secretary in Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/vyr58v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chinese consumers have led the world in making online purchases and e-commerce volume is expected to reach 3.6 trillion yuan ($578.59 billion) by 2016, accounting for 10.8 percent of retail sales, according to accounting firm PwC.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Prada S.p.A. said its board had approved a plan to merge its wholly-owned Car Shoe Italia S.r.l. into the company in a bid to rationalise and simplify Prada's group structure.

($1 = 7.7548 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2220 Chinese yuan)