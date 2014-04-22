HONG KONG, April 22 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- A proposal to create a free-trade pilot zone encompassing
Hong Kong, Macau and parts of Guangdong had got the backing of
Beijing, the province's governor Zhu Xiaodan said. (link.reuters.com/zur68v)
-- China is considering the use of military technology that
monitors a pilot's in-flight physical and mental state on
civilian airliners to improve air safety, according to
scientists involved in the research. (link.reuters.com/byr68v)
-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said it will
launch several metal and energy contracts aimed at top commodity
consumer China, which will begin trading in the city later this
year. (link.reuters.com/cyr68v)
THE STANDARD
-- The construction cost of the projected third runway could
exceed its original HK$130 billion ($16.77 billion) budget by as
much as HK$50 billion. Building a new runway has been proposed
by the government on estimates that Hong Kong International
Airport will reach its capacity by 2019. (link.reuters.com/dyr68v)
-- The Hong Kong secondary home market rebounded over the
four-day Easter holiday with transactions at major estates
jumping 90 percent from 2013 as sellers slashed prices while
only few new units were put on sale. (link.reuters.com/pyr68v)
APPLE DAILY
-- Shares of the Hong Kong-listed units of China Resources
Holdings, including China Resources Enterprise and
China Resources Gas Group, were expected to be under
selling pressure after the chairman of parent group Song Lin was
under investigation by Chinese authorities.
