HONG KONG, April 22 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- A proposal to create a free-trade pilot zone encompassing Hong Kong, Macau and parts of Guangdong had got the backing of Beijing, the province's governor Zhu Xiaodan said. (link.reuters.com/zur68v)

-- China is considering the use of military technology that monitors a pilot's in-flight physical and mental state on civilian airliners to improve air safety, according to scientists involved in the research. (link.reuters.com/byr68v)

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said it will launch several metal and energy contracts aimed at top commodity consumer China, which will begin trading in the city later this year. (link.reuters.com/cyr68v)

THE STANDARD

-- The construction cost of the projected third runway could exceed its original HK$130 billion ($16.77 billion) budget by as much as HK$50 billion. Building a new runway has been proposed by the government on estimates that Hong Kong International Airport will reach its capacity by 2019. (link.reuters.com/dyr68v)

-- The Hong Kong secondary home market rebounded over the four-day Easter holiday with transactions at major estates jumping 90 percent from 2013 as sellers slashed prices while only few new units were put on sale. (link.reuters.com/pyr68v)

APPLE DAILY

-- Shares of the Hong Kong-listed units of China Resources Holdings, including China Resources Enterprise and China Resources Gas Group, were expected to be under selling pressure after the chairman of parent group Song Lin was under investigation by Chinese authorities.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7538 Hong Kong dollars)