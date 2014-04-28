HONG KONG, April 28 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- A former mayor in Shanxi, Yan Guoping, who was sacked for
failing to curtail illegal mining operations in his city, has
turned out to be a key figure in helping China Resources to make
inroads in the coal-rich province. (link.reuters.com/wyx78v)
-- More than 40 retired senior government officials serving
as independent directors at China's top listed firms find
themselves under the spotlight after a mainland flagship
newspaper questioned whether they had carried out their
responsibilities to protect small investors. (link.reuters.com/baz78v)
-- Brokers believe Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
will face an uphill battle to promote its four
commodity products to be introduced later this year mainly
because investors are used to trading these products overseas.
(link.reuters.com/daz78v)
THE STANDARD
-- The MTR has come under fire for not telling
passengers quickly enough about a 35-minute suspension of East
Rail services in Hong Kong on Sunday, with lawmakers calling on
the government to fine the corporation heavily. (link.reuters.com/jaz78v)
-- Locals have given Hong Kong an early glimpse of the
proposed May Day stink planned by mainlanders by mock pooing in
the streets and at Harbour City in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui. (link.reuters.com/naz78v)
-- Most social workers are opposed to the screening of
candidates in the 2017 chief executive election, a survey shows.
The Hong Kong Social Workers' General Union surveyed about 500
members between April 3-19. (link.reuters.com/raz78v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Hong Kong's Mandatory Provident Fund has registered a
0.65 percent return in April, against a 0.67 percent fall in
March. It slid 0.36 percent for the first four months of 2014,
according to data from financial research group Morningstar.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Fashion retailer La Chapelle, which trying to position
itself as China's Zara, is set to raise $300 million in an
initial public offering in May, according to market sources.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Property prices in Hong Kong's primary market have fallen
by 20-30 percent from their peak, according to government
sources. Developers are set to continue selling flats at low
prices as potential buyers expect a further slide in prices,
industry observers said.
