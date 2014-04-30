HONG KONG, April 30 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Shanghai Disney amusement park, slated to open next year, has received a fresh injection of investment after its two partners decided to add more attractions to the resort amid a bullish estimate for tourist arrivals. The news again raises the prospect that Shanghai may outshine Hong Kong as a tourism destination. (link.reuters.com/vet88v)

-- Power-company labour unions say their members' jobs will be under threat if Hong Kong imports more electricity from the mainland to replace local coal-fired generation. (link.reuters.com/xet88v)

-- Baptist Hospital, which has Hong Kong's biggest private obstetric ward, says it lost more than HK$200 million ($25.8 million) last year and its deliveries fell 80 per cent after the government banned mainland couples from having babies in the city. (link.reuters.com/zet88v)

THE STANDARD

-- MTR Corp has set up a high-level independent committee to review the management of the multibillion-dollar Express Rail Link amid an embarrassing construction delay of up to two years to 2017. (link.reuters.com/cut88v)

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties will spend HK$9 billion ($1.16 billion) on its winning bid for the fourth phase of Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O. The result was a surprise as the earlier three phases were all developed by Cheung Kong Holdings . (link.reuters.com/dut88v)

-- Lai Sun Development Co is to spend HK$1.1 billion jointly to develop a project in Ma Tau Kok with the Urban Renewal Authority in Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/gut88v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Trading in shares of Chinese high speed steel producer Tiangong International Co Ltd was suspended on Tuesday as the stock fell 22 percent after a mainland media report questioned the company's financial statement and the very high proft margin.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- The former employer of Indonesian domestic help Erwiana Sulistyaningsih has been slapped with 25 new charges of failing to pay nearly HK$29,000 in wages and making her work on rest days and public holidays without any break for three months.

