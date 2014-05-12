HONG KONG May 12 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority's fears about mainland
exposure could drive international loan business to competing
financial centres, according to market players. (link.reuters.com/pez29v)
-- Shanghai has earmarked an initial investment of 10
billion yuan ($1.61 billion) for the facelift of Lingang New
City, which is connected to the Yangshan deep-water port, as the
city seeks to create a mini-Hong Kong amid the development of
its free-trade zone. (link.reuters.com/qez29v)
-- The destruction of the city's massive stockpile of seized
ivory will begin on Thursday, with top officials standing
witness and the world's media expected to take note. (link.reuters.com/rez29v)
THE STANDARD
-- Milan Station Holdings said a former potential
buyer no longer harbors any plans to take over the secondhand
luxury handbags retailer following six months of discussions. (link.reuters.com/tez29v)
-- Furniture maker China Household said its
showrooms in China's Zhongshan are for display only and not
retail outlets, after local media expressed doubts about the
validity of its operations. (link.reuters.com/xez29v)
-- Radical pan-democrats are prepared to seize control of
Occupy Central in Hong Kong from its initiators - who they
accuse of being too soft. (link.reuters.com/zez29v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- China's home transactions have fallen 6 percent year on
year so far this year despite heavy discount offered by
developers while the situation is set to deteriorate as mainland
banks are tightening individual mortgage lending.
-- Price war among mainland real estate developers is
heating up with Hong Kong-listed developers such as CIFI
Holdings Group, Gemdale Properties, and
Guangzhou R&F Properties and Shenzhen-listed Vanke
joining the race.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Some prime shop space in Hong Kong have been vacant for
six months as retail operators are cautious about their store
opening strategy amid weakening consumer spending from mainland
visitors, and a landlord has to halve the rent in the city's
Causeway Bay shopping district in order to lure tenant.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 6.2280 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)