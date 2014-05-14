HONG KONG May 14 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Macau casinos will be handed a deadline to get rid of
illegal China UnionPay mobile swipe card devices or face a
crackdown on the city's multimillion-dollar illegal
cash-transfer business, gaming insiders say. (link.reuters.com/xyn39v)
-- Wang Dongming, the chairman of Citic Securities
, China's largest brokerage firm by market value, has
been fined two months' salary after publicly reprimanding
state-owned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China for racking
up huge profits. (link.reuters.com/cap39v)
-- Last year's double-digit percentage growth in the number
of mainland tourists had a limited impact on the Hong Kong
hospitality industry. However, the decrease in their numbers
this year poses a challenge to the business, hoteliers said. (link.reuters.com/dap39v)
THE STANDARD
-- Upgraders who buy partially built property could soon
have up to three years to sell their old homes to enjoy the
double stamp duty rebate, which might help boost developers'
sales, according to a proposed amendment scheme presented by the
government. (link.reuters.com/fap39v)
-- Declining demand and use of the mainland currency in Hong
Kong has prompted China Construction Bank (Asia) and Wing Hang
Bank to boost the maximum interest they offer on yuan
time deposits. (link.reuters.com/gap39v)
-- Hysan Development said first-quarter sales at
shops in Lee Gardens, Hysan Place and the Lee Theatre rose 20
percent from a year back, beating the 4 percent growth of the
entire retail sector in the period. (link.reuters.com/hap39v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Footwear distributor S. Culture International Holdings
Ltd expects slower retail sales growth in the second
quarter of 2014 compared to a 27 percent same-store sales growth
in the first quarter, according to senior management.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- The relaxation of double stamp duty is set to ease burden
of home upgraders, said Swire Properties Chief
Executive Officer Martin Cubbon, adding the cooling measure is
set to stay until the market sees an increase in supply and as
interest rate goes up.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Mainland railway equipment manufacturer China CNR Corp
Ltd plans to issue 1.82 billion H shares in an initial
public offering in Hong Kong, raising up to HK$11.3 billion
($1.46 billion).
($1 = 7.7517 Hong Kong Dollars)
