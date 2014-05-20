May 20 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Only a tiny fraction of the factories looted and damaged in the violent anti-China protests in Vietnam last week were owned by mainland Chinese enterprises, according to an internal Vietnamese official survey. (link.reuters.com/cys49v)

-- More than half of the local labour force works more than 44 hours a week, a survey has found. In particular, nearly one in five respondents puts in more than 52 hours at work each week. (link.reuters.com/hys49v)

-- Investors should not expect any easing of measures to cool the property market until a rise in U.S. interest rates. That was the message from Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Chan Ka-keung. (link.reuters.com/gys49v)

THE STANDARD

-- HSBC is confident of boosting its fourth- quarter dividend and said total dividends for the year are likely to top that of 2013, according to group chief executive Stuart Gulliver. (link.reuters.com/jys49v)

-- China Unicom saw customer growth slow sharply in April amid a net loss of second-generation users and plans to boost fourth-generation users. (link.reuters.com/kys49v)

-- Electricity provider CLP Holdings said Hong Kong sales rose in the first quarter due to customer growth and higher heating needs amid the cooler weather. It declared a first interim dividend of HK$0.54 per share, HK$0.01 cent higher than last year. (link.reuters.com/mys49v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Home appliance retailer GOME Electrical recorded a 7.2 percent same store growth in the first quarter, while profit margin of its e-commerce business was at 7.2 percent, up 1.1 percentage point from the end of last year.

-- Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor Co Ltd said it would set up a production base in Russia with investment amounting to 3.2 billion yuan ($513 million).

-- China has evacuated 3,553 Chinese workers from Vietnam by sea as planned despite Vietnamese government guaranteed safety of the industrial park.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China's top liquor group Wuliangye Yibin is reducing its liquor products price by 30 percent as anti-corruption campaign in the country hit demand, and that triggered worry that other rivals will follow suit leading to a price war.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.2374 Chinese Yuan) (Compiled by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)