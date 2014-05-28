HONG KONG May 28 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Angry Macau residents turned up the heat on their leaders
on Tuesday, calling on the city's chief executive to step down
if he fails to kill off a controversial bill that would grant
lavish retirement packages to top officials. (link.reuters.com/tem69v)
-- Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying played down reports the
government was considering cutting the number of mainland
visitors by 20 per cent. Leung said the government was
"listening to views" about how to handle the annual influx of 40
million mainland visitors, a number that is expected to reach
100 million by 2020. (link.reuters.com/xem69v)
-- The outlook for Hong Kong's once-hot initial public
offering market is looking increasingly murky after the share
sale by the mainland's Qingdao Port Group (IPO-QDPG.HK) received
a tepid response from investors. (link.reuters.com/zem69v)
THE STANDARD
-- The MTR Corp will introduce a new "30-day"
ticket and an early-bird discount to offset a planned 3.6
percent rise in rail fares from June 29. (link.reuters.com/cum69v)
-- The multimillion-dollar corruption trial involving former
chief secretary Rafael Hui Si-yan and two of Hong Kong's richest
tycoons was put back one day when a juror reported sick. (link.reuters.com/fum69v)
-- Dah Sing Banking Group said it has been
approached by several potential buyers but has no plans to sell
any stake at present. (link.reuters.com/gum69v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Retail sales value in Hong Kong will decrease by 4
percent if the government reduces the number of mainland
visitors to the city under the Individual Visit Scheme by 20
percent, and some 20,000 jobs can be affected, according to
investment analysts.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Rent of retail shops in prime shopping districts in Hong
Kong can drop by 10 to 20 percent if the government goes ahead
with its move to reduce the number of mainland visitors to the
city, according to industry observers.
